‘Technology Catalyst for Innovation in Delivering Varsity Education’

The Vice-Chancellor of the Osun State University, Professor Clement Odunayo Adebooye, has posited that technology has become an indispensable tool for innovation, saying GenAI has innumerable advantages in the delivery of university education.

Adebooye spoke at this year Osun State University College of Education 2025 Annual Lecture on GenAI and Inclusive Education Teaching in the Digital Age: with the theme: ‘Enhancing Teacher Capacity and Inclusive Education through Generative Artificial (GenAI).’

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (ARIP), Professor Lawrence Adetunji Kehinde, noted that Osun State University has keyed into the innovative digital transformation world aimed at achieving its mission of creating a unique institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovative skill-based training and the tradition of excellence in teaching, research and community service.

Also speaking at the event, the guest lecturer, Professor Jide Owoeye, who is the pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Lead City University, represented by a renowned Nigerian media entrepreneur, broadcast journalist, Dr. Femi Adefila, stressed that Nigeria’s ability to thrive in the digital age depends on its willingness to invest in education.

He identified challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, outdated teaching methods and poverty as barriers to integrating GenAI into teaching and learning practices in Nigeria.

In her own address, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, provost of the Osun State University College of Education, noted that Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is a paradigm shift for all.

According to the Professor of Guardian and Counselling “for teachers, it offers the promise of reducing administrative burdens, personalising learning experiences and creating resources that are tailored to diverse needs of the students. For learners, it is like a lifeline that can transform inaccessible curricula into interactive, multilingual and multimodal experiences for them.”

The provost stressed the need for teachers to become innovators who guide critical thinking and champion equity.

She, however, maintained that the risk associated with GenAI could increase existing digital divide and lead to reduction in critical thinking and interaction among learners.

The Chairman of the occasion, Emeritus Professor Olu Aina, a renowned educationist and administrator, while concluding the event, commended the university management for rapid development across all the six campuses.

He, however, emphasised the importance of vocational and technical education in universities, particularly in the light of the federal government’s new policy requiring secondary school students to take at least one trade subject before graduation.

Also award presentation ceremony was organized by the College of Education of Osun State University, Ipeju-Ijesa campus.

The annual event brought together dignitaries from all works of life, including scholars, educators, academics and policy makers, traditional rulers and stakeholders who are passionate about teaching and learning in the 21st century.

The event also featured the presentation of distinguished award to Hon Sunday Olowu MNSE, while Dr. Florence Adeleke received the Provost Award of Excellent Performance. In the same vein, Raji Kehinde Ayoola (chairman of Araj Group of Companies) gave 10 students with CGPA 4.0 and above scholarship award, and Mr. Gbenga Adebayo (managing director/CEO Veracity Petroleum Limited) gave eight female students with CGPA of 4.0 and above scholarship award. Mr. Dauda Oladele (GMD Ibbds Group of Companies) gave 10 students scholarship while Nurudeen A. Oyetunde (chairman Adeoye Group Int’l) award will be presented to indigent students. Twenty eight students with CGPA of 4.0 and above received scholarship awards during the programme.

The students include Arowolo Blessing, Popoola Caleb, Adebisi Daniel, Popoola Tabitha, Arowolo Kayode, Folorunsho Abake, Afolabi Janet, Sokoya Victoria, Obasan Ileriayo, Taye Hajara, Oyediran Zainab, Iyiola Toluwalope, Adeyinka Adefunke, Adeayo Adedoyin, Akinsola Zainab, Olagunju Oreoluwa, Adeleke Sheriff, Jimoh Rofiat, Adetunji Tosin, Fadebi Niola, Bamise Ayomikun, Owodunni Rejoice, Onigbinde Dorcas, Yusuff Iyanuoluwa, Osuolale Oluwaseyifunmi, Olatoke Wisdom, Jubee Favour and Adeyemi Adejoke.

Moreover, Hon. Sunday Olowu pledged to give 10 indigent students from Oriade and Ibokun Local Government Areas full scholarship awards.