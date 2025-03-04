PSN Will Help Check Menace of Unwholesome Drugs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Pharmacist Society of Nigeria (PSN) has expressed its readiness to contribute to efforts to rid the health sector in Nigeria of most of the negatives involving sale, consumption of substandard medical products in the country.

The pledge by PSN came just as the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has handed over 40 merchants of fake, adulterated and substandard medical products to the security agencies for prosecution.

In his speech shortly after his inauguration as PSN President, Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko said he will work to develop functional capacity and requisite manpower so as to advance goals of Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Tanko said that one of strategies initiated to boost healthcare systems in Nigeria was the creation of consultant cadre in the pharmacy practice.

He regretted that despite the approval granted by the Head of Service, and the inherent benefits it offers to healthcare services, the chief executives of health institutions in the country appear bent on frustrating the noble initiative.

Tanko also said that state governments have not showed enough commitment to instituting the pharmacy cadre in their various health institutions.

His words: “It is regrettable that despite the immensity of the benefits the consultant cadre offers the health system, it has become crystal clear that the chief executives of federal health institutions are bent on frustrating the gains of cadre because over 15 months after all the hurdles have been crossed less than 15 of the federal health institutions have appointed consultant pharmacists in their institutions.

“This development is certainly not complimentary to the reform agenda of the current leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.”

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, also said that the agency has impounded over 87 truckloads of fake medical products during its raid of the drug markets in Lagos, Aba and Onitsha.

Speaking on the recent enforcement operations embarked upon by the agency in three major open drug markets in Idumota Lagos, Ariaria in Aba Abia State and Bridges Head Market in Onitsha Anambra State, Adeyeye described it as part of NAFDAC’s national action plan 2023 – 2027aimed at mitigating substandard and falsified medicines and to protect public health.

She said the exercise was geared towards strengthening regulatory framework as well increasing consumer confidence in the medical product that they consume.

“So far the exercise has succeeded in removing from circulation 87 truckloads of banned, expired, unregistered, falsified and substandard medical products from these markets, while more than 40 arrests have been made which will be followed by prosecution.

Adeyeye said that NAFDAC and PSN has been working together throughout the enforcement operations because the issue of substandard medical products are key responsibilities of the two agencies.

NAFDAC DG said: “As the umbrella body of pharmacists the PSN has a unique role of maintaining a high standard of professional ethics and integrity amongst members as well as promoting legislations to improve the interest and image of the profession through advocacy.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by a member from Oyo federal constituency, said: ” “Over 70 percent of drugs in circulation in Nigeria are falsified and adulterated and local manufacturers are deeply involved.”

He said that the office has been receiving reports from agencies regarding the menace of fake and adulterated medicines dealers in the country.

He said that there is no doubt that the danger facing the nation in relation to fake and substandard medical products are enormous, adding that all must join hands to rid the country of fake drugs.