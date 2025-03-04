Oyebanji Lauds Ekiti Golf Club Over Inaugural Kitty

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has commended the socio-economic boost in the state following the hosting of the Inaugural kitty of Captain Tolu Falayi led executive committee of Ekiti Golf Club.

The Inaugural kitty which is held to announce newly elected leaders of the club for the next one year or more, held at the Ekiti Golf House Erinfun Ado Ekiti.

Speaking to newsmen, the Governor of Ekiti ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, lauded the Tolu Falayi led executive committee for putting up a beffiting competition which he claims has massively jerked up the economic activities in the state.

“I am happy to be part of what is happening here today and with what i have seen, golf will become more popular in the state and the government will continue to support sports which is one of the six pillars of Governor Oyebanji’s administration. With the massive economic activities ongoing, we implore Ekiti people to participate more in events like this,” he concluded.

Vice Captain of the club, Talabi Olubunmi Albert, describes golf as a representative of different stages of life.

He stressed that the various challenges faced by golfers while playing the game were test of their patience, perfections, accuracy and commitment and that for every mistake their is a chance of a new beginning.

Olubunmi maintained that the two-day event drew about 258 golfers from Ibadan, Ilorin, Abuja, Portharcourt, Airforce, Dolphin and other golf clubs from across the country.

He was enthused by the economic boost the event has brougth to Ekiti.

“Golfers have not only come to play as you can see, we are here for fun, networking, making new friends and above all the economic activities has been wonderful.”

In his comment, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the kitty, Gboyega Omotoyinbo, was happy that the event turned out “a wonderful tournament and celebration with the influx of notable people coming together to grace the occasion.”