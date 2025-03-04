  • Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

Oyebanji Lauds Ekiti Golf Club Over Inaugural Kitty

Featured | 2 hours ago
Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde  in Ado Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has commended the socio-economic boost in the state following the hosting of the Inaugural kitty of Captain Tolu Falayi led executive committee of Ekiti Golf Club.

The Inaugural kitty which is held to announce  newly elected leaders of the club for the next one year or more, held at the Ekiti Golf House Erinfun Ado Ekiti.

Speaking to newsmen, the Governor of Ekiti ably represented by his  Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, lauded the Tolu Falayi led executive committee for putting up a beffiting competition which he claims has massively jerked up the economic activities in the state.

“I am happy to be part of what is happening here today and with what i have seen, golf  will become more popular in the state and the government will continue to support sports which is one of the six pillars of Governor Oyebanji’s administration. With the massive economic activities ongoing,  we implore Ekiti people to participate more in events like this,” he concluded.

Vice Captain  of the club, Talabi Olubunmi Albert, describes golf as a representative of different stages of life. 

He stressed  that the various challenges faced by golfers while playing the game were test of their patience, perfections, accuracy and commitment and that for every mistake their is a chance of a new beginning.

Olubunmi maintained that the two-day event drew about 258 golfers from Ibadan, Ilorin, Abuja, Portharcourt, Airforce, Dolphin and other golf clubs from across the country.

He was enthused by the economic boost the event has brougth to Ekiti.

“Golfers have not only come to play as you can see, we are here for fun, networking, making new friends and above all the economic activities has been wonderful.”

In his comment, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the kitty,  Gboyega Omotoyinbo, was happy that the event turned out “a wonderful tournament and celebration with the influx of notable people coming together to grace the occasion.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.