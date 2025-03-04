NYCP Commends Gombe Governor for Commitment to LG Financial Autonomy

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has commended the Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State for his unwavering support for local government financial autonomy, in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment of last year.

According to a press statement issued to journalists on Monday by Isaac Abrak, Chairman, Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), “This landmark ruling reaffirmed the constitutional authority of local government councils to manage their funds independently, free from state government interference.

The statement also stated that Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s decision to grant local government chairmen in Gombe State full control over their funds without undue interference is a testament to his respect for the rule of law and commitment to grassroots development.

The statement read: “His actions not only demonstrate compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive but also reflect his dedication to strengthening democracy and fostering sustainable development at the local level.

“This also shows his alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to combat poverty and insecurity by directly empowering the 774 local government councils across Nigeria.”

The NCYP urged all Nigerians, particularly other state governors, to emulate Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s exemplary leadership, saying he has displayed remarkable integrity by refusing to manipulate the Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) system, which in some states has been used to divert funds meant for local government councils.

The statement further added: “Rather than exploiting administrative loopholes, he has allowed local councils to directly manage and allocate resources for the benefit of their communities.

“We also recognize the crucial role of financial regulatory agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in ensuring transparency and accountability in fund management.

“Notably, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has emphasized that local government chairmen do not enjoy immunity and that the commission is actively monitoring their activities through the newly established Fraud Risk Assessment and Control (FRAC) system.

“This initiative serves as a deterrent to mismanagement, ensuring that funds meant for grassroots development are utilized appropriately”.

The Youths further urged the Chairmen of the 11 local government areas in Gombe State to uphold the trust placed in them by Governor Inuwa Yahaya and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They must ensure transparent and effective utilization of these funds to improve the lives of grassroots citizens, pointing out that, “By doing so, they will serve as role models for their counterparts across the country”.

The NCYP also called on the Federal Committee responsible for implementing Local Government Financial Autonomy, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to provide forthright updates on the progress and challenges faced.

This reform is a pro-masses, national initiative, and public engagement is vital for its success. However, the public can only play its part effectively if it is adequately informed and carried along in the implementation process.

“We urge all stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the National Assembly, to support this cause and ensure the complete enforcement of this constitutional provision.

“A strong and financially independent local government system is essential for Nigeria’s progress and democratic consolidation”, concluded the NCYP.