NSC Boss, Shehu Dikko, to Chair Newstap/ SWAN Award

Organisers of the maiden Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award have announced the boss of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, as the Chairman of the prestigious award.

According to a statement signed by Editor of Newstap Communications, Ifeanyi Eduzor and Secretary General Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, the number one sports person in the country will be leading top government officials and sports stakeholders to the event where some eminent Nigerians will be honoured for their contributions to the development of Nigerian sports.

Accepting the invitation to be chairman of the occasion, Dikko said’ “I’m highly honoured to be the chairman of the award nite where eminent Nigerians will be honoured for their contributions to the development of Nigerian sports and I want to assure you that I will be around on that day.

Dikko commended Newstap Communications and SWAN for the initiative which he said is in line with the vision of the NSC to recognize those who have contributed to the development of the country’s sports ecosystem; saying that the NSC will continue to encourage such recognition.

He also lauded the nominees namely; GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Hon. Kunle Soname, Monimichelle and Bar. Paul Edeh for what they’re doing in developing the country’s sports noting that the NSC is proud of them and will continue to partner them.

The event comes up on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club, off Bode Thomas Street Surulere, Lagos.