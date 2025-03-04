Nedcomoaks, Citadel Estates Partner to Boost Africa’s Real Estate Market

Sunday Ehigiator

In a bid to unlock Africa’s multi-million-dollar real estate market, Nedcomoaks Group, Nigeria, and Citadel Estates & Utilities, UK, have announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership comes ahead of the ‘Invest in Africa Summit 2025’, scheduled to be held in London on March 15 and Manchester on March 22, 2025. The summit, organised by Nedcomoaks, aims to attract diaspora investment, facilitate wealth creation, and promote sustainable development in Africa’s booming property market.

The summit is the second in the series of conferences organised to stimulate conversation on action towards growing Africa’s real estate sector, with its first edition garnering over 450 delegates.

Speaking about the summit, Kennedy Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer of the Nedcomoaks Group who is also the Convener of the Summit, highlighted the potential of Africa’s real estate sector for immense growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for wealth creation.

According to him, “The Invest in Africa Summit is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards economic empowerment and sustainable development. Africa’s real estate sector is on an upward trajectory, presenting immense opportunities for wealth creation.

“By bridging the gap between the diaspora and investment opportunities back home, we are not just facilitating transactions; we are building legacies and reshaping the African investment narrative.”

Commenting on the partnership, Group Deputy Managing Director, Nedcomoaks Group, Mrs Ichechi Okonkwo, noted that, “Our collaboration with Citadel Estates & Utilities demonstrates our shared commitment to bridging international capital with local market expertise. This summit will not only highlight Africa’s abundant investment potential but also set the stage for a new era of innovation and strategic development in real estate.”