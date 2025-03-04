Govs Soludo, Mbah, Otti, Mutfwang, others storm ‘The Delborough Lagos’ to celebrate Obasanjo at 88

Governors Prof. Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Alex Otti of Abia State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State and ex-Governor Donald Duke of Cross River State stormed the famous ‘The Delborough Lagos’ in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday to celebrate the legacy of a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday.

The surprise birthday dinner in honour of the former President was organized/hosted by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘The Delborough Lagos’ brand, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu.

Former presidents of Nigeria, H.E Goodluck Jonathan accompanied by his wife Mrs Patience Jonathan; H.E Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia; H.E Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone; ex-Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki were present to celebrate the legacy of Chief Obasanjo.

High profile African business and traditional leaders also in attendance included, Alhaji Aliku Dangote, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Mr. Alex Onyema, Mr & Mrs Gbenga Oyebode, Mr Kola Karim, His Royal Highness Oba Enitan Ogunwusi & Her Royal Majesty Mariam Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife, HRM. Oba Saka Matemilola (Olowu of Owu), Oba Moruf Adekunle Ojoola, HRM Oba Adekeye, HRM Oba Sowemimo, Chief & Chief Mrs Rasaq Okoya, Col &Mrs Kayode Are, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, Mr Kola Adeshina, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Dr Pascal Okechukwu, Chief Dele Momodu, Chief Moronke Oyewopo, Otunba Abiodun Badejo, Chief & Chief Mrs Kehinde Alli, Aremo Dimeji Oyewopo, Akogun and Mrs Alfred, Chief Mrs Toyin Kolade and Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu.

Others dignitaries included Ms Helen Ajayi, Mr Muyiwa Akinyemi, Mr Matthew Edbevie, Mr Lawrence Dechambenoit, Mr & Mrs Chinedu Ezekwesili, Ms Chinelo Anohu, Erelu Obasa, Chief Dr Emeka Okonkwo, Chief & Chief Mrs Lai Labode, Hon & Dr.Mrs Seye Oladejo and a host of other well-wishers.

In separate remarks, H.E Jonathan, H.E Sirleaf and H.E Koroma while wishing Chief Obasanjo a happy birthday, praised him for his leadership qualities deployed at the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and Africa Union (AU) levels while wishing him long life and good health.

On his part, the former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar credited his successes in politics and governance to his former boss and wished him long life in sound health to continue to serve the Nigeria state, Africa and the rest of the world at large.

Reacting, Chief Obasanjo thanked the organizer, The Delborough Lagos boss and his daughter, Funke Obasanjo as well as other dignitaries who were there for him while apologizing to those who were not able to get access to the venue due to large crowds.