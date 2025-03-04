Foundation Offers Free JAMB Registration for 1,000 Indigent Students

Tony Icheku in Owerri

A civil society organisation, Charles Obinna Foundation, COF, on Monday announced its Free JAMB registration support programme for 1,000 indigent students selected across the 27 local government areas, LGAs of Imo State.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Prof. Bongo Adi, in a statement described the JAMB support programme as one of the humanitarian gestures of COF’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the members of the society.

Prof. Adi, in the statement, noted: “A ceremonial launch of the programme will hold on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Owerri Auditorium Hall, with Governor Hope Uzodinma as the Special Guest of Honor.

“This is a groundbreaking initiative of COF aimed at bridging the gap in educational access and alleviating financial barriers to tertiary education for 40 academically promising students from each local government area of the state and resident in Imo.

“The management of Charles Obinna Foundation touched by the fact that the cost of JAMB registration often excludes talented students from low-income families intervenes to democratise access by covering full registration fees for beneficiaries selected from all 27 LGAs of Imo State.

“Moreso, this COF Education Support Programme reinforces the Foundation’s commitment to advancing Governor Uzodinma’s Shared Prosperity Agenda, which prioritises accessible education and inclusive socio-economic growth hence collaborating with the Imo State Ministry of Education and local educators to ensure transparency and reach.”

Also, Adi applauded COF’s efforts, noting: “The Charles Obinna Foundation has consistently been a pillar of support in the mission of the Shared Prosperity Agenda to expand educational opportunities”, adding that “the programme will unlock doors for students who represent Imo’s brightest future.

“Eligible students are encouraged to apply through the programme’s LGA coordinators as identification and selection of eligible students is ongoing across the 27 LGAs of the State by COF’s Higher Education Volunteer coordinators.

“Students who need support for JAMB registration should report at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri Auditorium by 9am on Tuesday.

“Applications will close on Friday, March 7, 2025. Community leaders, educators, and parents are urged to share this opportunity widely to ensure all deserving students are roundly captured.

“The Charles Obinna Foundation, COF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to catalysing socio-economic development through initiatives in education, agriculture, healthcare, housing, and youth empowerment. Since 2015, COF has impacted over 15,000 lives through programs fostering sustainable growth and community resilience”, he stated

Charles Obinna, the founder of COF, in the statement, stressed the programme’s transformative agenda is to ensure that: “Education remains the bedrock of sustainable development.

By empowering these young minds, we are not only investing in their futures but also nurturing the human capital needed to drive Imo State’s prosperity.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with His Excellency, Governor Uzodinma’s visionary leadership in education and infrastructure