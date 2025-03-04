Chemstar Promises Reward for Customers Amid Harsh Manufacturing Terrain

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr Aderemi Awode, has reassured the customers and distributors that the company will continue to recognise and reward their sustained loyalty and patronage to the company despite the harsh terrain faced by the manufacturing sector.

Similarly, he restated the commitment of the management to prioritise the welfare and well-being of the workers through policies and robust measures put in place that have gone a long way in boosting their morale, equipping and encouraging them for enhanced performance and optimal productivity.

Awode disclosed this during the 2025 Customers’ Forum, which was held in Lagos.

This year’s Customers’ Forum also served as part of activities commemorating the 30th anniversary of the paints company, which began from a humble beginning at Kayode Street, Ogba, Lagos in 1995.

According to him, the yearly reward and recognition system that was instituted over 25 years ago by the company to appreciate and celebrate its customers and distributors in the paints, chemicals and Matrag Foods categories, has become part of Chemstar Group’s annual tradition, and as a demonstration of the priority the management placed on recognising its numerous distributors within and outside the country.

He said: “The 30 years of our company is that of celebrating and appreciating our esteemed customers for their loyalty to our products and in standing by the industry in the face of all odds and challenges posed by high level insecurity, poor road network and the recent economic hardship in the country that have made the ease of doing business more difficult and unbearable for manufacturers.

“Today, we want to appreciate and recognise all our esteemed customers that are best in the various zones (Abuja, North Central, North East/West, East, Lagos and West) because we cannot achieve whatever we have achieved as a company in the last 30 years that we have remained in business without you, our customers. If you, our customers, are not there, we cannot be here.

“As Oliver Twist, we are asking for more of your patronage and loyalty to our various products ranging from paints, chemicals and foods as our company forges ahead in the next dispensation.”