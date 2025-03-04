Bauchi Governor Tasks N’East PDP on 2027 Elections, Declares APC Must Be Voted Out

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has tasked the newly elected officials of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North-east to work out modalities for victory in the next general election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the North-east zonal officials of PDP at the zonal office in Bauchi, yesterday, Mohammed pointed out that the ruling party at the national level, All Progressives Congress (APC), had failed and must be voted out in 2027.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Mohammed Jatau, Mohammed said under the APC leadership at the national level, Nigerians had experienced unprecedented decline in their standard of living.

He stated, “The APC, in its years of governance in this country, has failed to deliver on its promises. Rather than create jobs, the party is creating more hardship for the Nigerian people.

“Rather than lift Nigerians out of poverty, their government has deepened the suffering of families, leaving them to struggle with the ravages of hunger and poverty.”

The governor said the inauguration of the North-east zonal officials of PDP marked the beginning of a new chapter for the party to collectively work towards reclaiming the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

According to him, “Today is a day to celebrate our unity and our unwavering commitment to restoring Nigeria to the path of progress and prosperity. I urge all of you to recognise the enormous responsibility placed upon your shoulders.

“You are the vanguard of change in this region. You are the ones who will ensure that the voices of the people are heard and their hopes are revived.

“The next election is not just about political power, it is about the future of our children, the security of our people, and the well-being of every Nigerian.

“It is about creating a Nigeria where no one is left behind and where Nigerians can finally experience the kind of leadership that meets their needs and secures their future.”