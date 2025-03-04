Basketball African League Season 5 to Feature Six New Teams

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) yesterday announced the 12 teams and

game schedule for the opening leg of the league’s milestone fifth season, which will tip off with the Kalahari Conference group phase from Saturday, April 5 through Sunday, April 13 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2025 BAL season, which will feature three regular-season group phases and culminate with the playoffs and finals at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa in June, will feature a record six first-time BAL participants, including the first BAL teams from Cape Verde (Kriol Star Basketball) and Kenya (Nairobi City Thunder), as well as defending champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) and 2022 champion US Monastir (Tunisia). Petro de Luanda and US Monastir are the only teams to have qualified for all five BAL seasons.

According to organisers of the league, each conference will play a 12-game group phase, during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice. During group phase play, the home team in each country will play on every gameday.

In the season opener, Stade Malien (Mali) will face Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 4:00 p.m. GMT+1. In the second game, home team Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco) will take on Al Ittihad (Egypt) at 7:00 p.m. GMT+1.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will travel to Pretoria for four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination playoffs and finals from Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 14.

