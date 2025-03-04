Aremo Olusegun Osoba Endorses South West Games 2025

*Describes the regional sports fiesta as catalyst for empowerment, unity

Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (CFR), has officially endorsed the South West Games 2025, hailing the sporting fiesta as a praiseworthy initiative poised to drive youth empowerment, regional unity, and sports development.

Osoba threw his weight behind the epochal event as he received the President of the Organising Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend.

Commending the vision behind the tournament, Osoba underscored the Games’ significance in fostering grassroots sports and strengthening cultural ties among the South West states.

He lauded the initiative as a timely intervention that will harness the immense potential of young athletes while also serving as a unifying force for the region.

“The South West Games 2025 is an exemplary initiative that will promote sports development and deepen the historical and cultural connections among the South West states. I commend the organisers for their dedication to this noble cause, and I wholeheartedly lend my support to its success,” Osoba stated.

Scheduled to take place later this month of March, 2025, the South West Games 2025 will bring together 1,200 athletes and 120 officials from all six South West states, promising an electrifying display of talent and competition. Osoba emphasized that beyond the sporting spectacle, the event presents a unique opportunity to boost the cultural and economic potential of the region.

“Sports is an invaluable tool for societal development. The South West Games will not only provide a platform for young athletes to excel but will also create avenues for tourism, economic growth, and social cohesion within the region. It is an initiative that deserves the support of all stakeholders,” he added.

A major highlight of the Games is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a flagship sub-tournament dedicated to identifying and nurturing young talents under the age of 18 years.

This five-day competition will feature athletes from the six South West states competing in seven sporting disciplines, positioning the region as a breeding ground for future champions.

Osoba expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, describing it as a strategic approach to talent development.

“The decision to focus on young athletes is commendable. Many global sports icons were discovered at similar grassroots competitions, and I have no doubt that this event will unearth the next generation of Nigerian sports stars,” he stated.

Osoba’s endorsement adds to the growing list of influential figures who have thrown their weight behind the South West Games 2025.

Recently, Ovation Magazine publisher and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, alongside the President of the Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON), and former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, have also pledged their support, reinforcing the event’s significance in shaping Nigeria’s sporting future.