Aiyedatiwa Approves Employment of 1,000 Secondary School Teachers

Fidelis David in Akure





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the employment of 1,010 (one thousand and ten) new teachers for secondary schools in the state.

The governor’s approval came after completion of the recruitment process by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) which screened thousands of applicants last year.

A statement issued on Monday by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, explained the list of successful candidates will be made public online and will be displayed at the premises of TESCOM headquarters and zonal offices across the State from tomorrow (Tuesday).

It noted that the successful candidates are to begin their documentation immediately.

The statement read: “The governor had given an approval for the recruitment of 1000 secondary school and 1000 primary school teachers last year, which signaled the start of the recruitment exercise by TESCOM and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“While the final list for the secondary school candidates was approved by the governor on Friday, that of the primary school candidates is currently undergoing its finishing touches.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa had expressed concern over teaching staff shortages in public schools, particularly in rural communities. This necessitated his directive that the recruitment must be based on the peculiar needs of the understaffed schools across the state.”

It stressed that the recruitment of teachers in both primary and secondary schools is one of the efforts of the Aiyedatiwa administration in revamping the education sector in the State.

The governor had last Friday approved the payment of N633m for the registration of students for the West Africa Examination Council’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

This came after the governor approved the upgrade and conversion of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo to a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.