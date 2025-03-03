Tinubu Rejoices with Chief of Staff’s Mother, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila at 95

*Describes Lateefat as a formidable political force in Lagos and beyond

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on her 95th birthday on March 2.

Alhaja Gbajabiamila who is a revered leader, accomplished entrepreneur, and philanthropist is also the mother of the President’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.



The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Mama on this special occasion and extolled her unmatched kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to serving God and humanity.



President Tinubu described her as a formidable political force in Lagos and beyond, reflecting on her impactful service as the first elected female local government chairperson during the Lateef Jakande Administration.

The president said Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s name will undoubtedly stand out when chronicling the women who have left lasting marks on Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.



President Tinubu thanked Mama for her support and consistent prayers and beseeched God Almighty, whom she serves faithfully, to grant her many more years filled with good health, joy, and laughter.