Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday received in audience at the State House, Abuja his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio.

President Bio who arrived the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 12:22pm was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and escorted by bag pipers of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

The visiting President was thereafter led by Gbajabiamila, to President Tinubu’s office on the first floor for bilateral talks between the two leaders.

Tinubu Receives President of Sierra Leone, Maada Bio, at State House

