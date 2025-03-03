The Stars and their Alter Ego Storm ‘KUE’ Premiere

Iyke Bede

From bold fashion statements to lighthearted competition, Nigeria’s most influential celebrities gathered for the premiere of ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’ (KUE), a talent and game show conceptualised by skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, famously known as Kiekie.

The exclusive event transformed the premises of Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki, Lagos, into a fantastical location where guests were greeted by an Oscar-worthy red carpet spanning the parking lot. Another section was transformed into a stage area, with elements of the show subtly woven in, offering guests a glimpse of what to expect before the screening.

While the decor was impressive on its own, the ‘KUE’ theme took things up a notch, inviting guests to channel their favourite film or music stars. Kiekie channelled elements of American music star Beyoncé, wearing a shimmering, metallic silver gown with a dramatic floor-length cape inspired by her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ look. She paired it with a silver hat to complete the ensemble.

Others, like Nancy Isime, looked to the ’90s for inspiration, donning a regal outfit reminiscent of Coming to America, while content creator Purple Speedy recreated Nicki Minaj’s 2022 Met Gala look, replicating her voluminous black tulle gown paired with leather pants and a baseball cap.

With the evening just getting started, film stars, content creators, and influential figures filled the space, their camaraderie unmatched. Flickering lights, loud popular music, and rounds of finger food kept the energy high. Stars like Funke Akindele, Deyemi Okanlawon, Hilda Baci, Real Warri Pikin, Bisola Aiyeola, and Efa Iwara turned heads with their bold fashion choices.

As the excitement peaked, the main highlight of the event took centre stage, with guests moving in and settling for the official screening of ‘KUE’s’ first episode. The pilot showcased talent in music and cooking, with the game show featuring popular faces like Broda Shaggi, Isbae U, and Oluwadollarz. Running for 54 minutes, the debut episode kept the audience captivated, with some playfully picking sides based on which featured celebrity sat closest to them.

Overall, the audience reception was overwhelmingly positive, reflected in the cheers, laughter, and occasional disappointment at the game or talent show results. Most guests stayed engaged until close to midnight, a testament to the show’s appeal.

“‘Kiekie Unscripted’ started with me just sitting in front of my camera and gisting. A lot of people loved it, and it continued into season 2. In season 3, I started having guests on the show,” Kiekie detailed, explaining the genesis of the ‘Experience’ version.

“Tonight, I am very happy because I wanted something more out of that concept. I woke up and thought, ‘How about I create a platform where people of talent can ride on and become something in life?’ At the end of the day, it is OK for me to be great, but I think it is going to be better if the industry is bigger and brighter,” she concluded.

As Kiekie steps into a new chapter in her career by providing platforms for other talents to shine, ‘KUE’ offers viewers a front-row seat to the fun, competition, and creativity. The first episode is now available to watch on YouTube.