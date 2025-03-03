Shaire: How to Secure Financial Stability, Ensure Steady Income Stream

AVA Global Asset Managers Limited recently launched a Money Market Fund with an offer size of N1 billion. The managing director of the company, Mr. Efe Shaire, speaks on how investors can secure financial stability through the fund, other innovative investment solutions that will assist investors to successfully navigate the economic challenges and other issues. Goddy Egene presents the excerpts:

Considering the current economic landscape in Nigeria, what are the most pressing financial challenges individuals and businesses face and how can innovative investment solutions help mitigate these risks?

Nigerians face several challenges today, including high inflation rates, currency volatility, poor infrastructure, and rising unemployment rates. These issues create an uncertainty, making it difficult for individuals and businesses to plan for the future and achieve financial stability.



However, investing is a long-term endeavor through varying economic cycles and the right investment products can play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing more stable and low risk options for investing. For example, Money Market Funds offer a stable solution by investing in short-term, high-quality securities, which provide liquidity and lower risk compared to other investment options. Money Market Funds can help individuals and businesses manage their cash flow more effectively making them an attractive option for investors looking to preserve capital while earning a competitive return.

With economic uncertainties affecting financial planning, what strategies can individuals and businesses adopt to safeguard their wealth while pursuing sustainable growth?

Navigating economic uncertainties while achieving financial growth requires strategic planning, stability and diversification. The key lies in making informed decisions that balance risk and return. One effective strategy is to invest in secure, low-risk options that provide a stable foundation for preserving and growing wealth. One of which include the AVA GAM Money Market Fund, an open-ended mutual fund recently launched this January 2025. The fund, registered as a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) invests in Money Market Instruments, which offer liquidity and it is a low-risk investment compared to other investment vehicles. AVA GAM Money Market Fund is particularly suited for those seeking to preserve their capital during this turbulent economic time, it is ideal for retail investors, high net-worth Individuals and Institutional investors. With a minimum of N20,000 investors can take advantage of this investment opportunity. The fund has the added advantage of providing capital preservation and steady income stream. It is a secure choice for those looking to protect their principal investment. Investors can easily redeem their units when they need funds as the product offers easy exit and entry to the fund. By pooling resources and investing in a range of short-term securities, the Fund assists investors to spread risk hence, creating diversification.

How AVA GAM does the firm support individuals and businesses in achieving long-term financial security?

At AVA Global Asset Managers Limited, we are dedicated to empowering Nigerians to achieve their financial goals. We play a pivotal role in offering tailored financial products to Nigerians by adopting a client focused approach. Our team of professionals with a combined capital market experience in excess of 80 years work closely with clients to develop personalized investment strategies that align with their individual goals. By taking the time to understand each client’s financial situation and aspirations, we can provide solutions that are both effective and sustainable. By offering investment solutions tailored to its clients’ financial objectives and maintaining a strong focus on client needs, are able to curate innovative products like the AVA GAM Money Market Fund. At AVA GAM we are committed to helping Nigerians build lasting wealth and secure their financial futures. Our mission is to be a trusted partner in their financial arena, providing the support and expertise needed to achieve financial objectives.



Given the fact that accessibility to investment opportunities remains a key concern for many Nigerians, what initiatives is AVA GAM implementing to ensure its products cater to diverse income levels?

At AVA GAM, we are dedicated to democratising investment opportunities for Nigerians across various income levels. We recognise that high entry barriers can deter potential retail investors. Our investment products, including the Money Market Fund and other mutual funds, have been structured to be affordable, with low minimum investment requirements. This makes it possible for retail investors from different income brackets to commence their investment journey without feeling financially strained. When you factor in today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key thus, AVA GAM leverage cutting-edge digital platforms to provide easy access to its investment products. Through its user-friendly mobile app; AVA: Invest, Save & Trade, and online investment portal; invest.avacapitalgroup.com, clients can seamlessly open accounts, monitor their investments, and make transactions from the comfort of their homes and phones. This digital-first approach ensures that our services are accessible to a wider audience, including those in remote areas.

For first-time investors or those hesitant due to financial risks, what foundational principles or steps should they take to build a strong investment portfolio?

First-time investors or those cautious about financial risks, taking the initial step into the world of investing can seem daunting. However, with the right strategy and guidance, it can be rewarding.

I will advise you start by defining your financial objectives and time horizon. Whether you’re saving for a specific goal, such as buying a caror funding your child’s education, or simply looking to grow your wealth over time, having clear goals will guide your investment decisions. Investing is a long-term journey. Start with an amount you are comfortable with and gradually increase your investments as you become more confident and knowledgeable. Patience and consistency are key to achieving financial growth over time. Also, start with a stable Investment. A Money Market Fund is an ideal entry point for new investors as I cannot over-emphasise its stability and simplicity. In order to mitigate risk, diversify your portfolio. While the Money Market Fund is a great starting point, diversifying your investments to spread risk is a key strategy for investing.

Diversification helps protect your investments from market fluctuations and enhances potential returns. Lastly, educate yourself. Knowledge is power in the world of investing. You have to take the time to learn about different investment options, risk management, and market trends.

We cannot under emphasize the need for professional advice. If you’re unsure where to start, consider consulting with a financial advisor. At AVA GAM, wehave professional investment managers that can provide personalized guidance and help you develop an investment strategy tailored to your unique financial situation and goals.

In an increasingly competitive financial sector, how does AVA GAM distinguish itself in delivering unparalleled value and service to its clients?



AVA GAM sets itself apart through expertise, transparency, accessibility, and education. Our team comprises seasoned professionals with deep investment knowledge, ensuring well-researched and innovative financial solutions. We maintain clear and transparent communication, providing clients with comprehensive insights into their portfolios. Additionally, we empower clients with educational resources, market insights, and personalised financial guidance, helping them make informed decisions. Our client-first approach ensures we remain a trusted financial partner. Furthermore, in line with our commitment to making investment opportunities more accessible, we have embraced digital platforms to provide seamless access to our services. Clients can easily open accounts, monitor their investments, and make transactions through our user-friendly mobile app and investment portal.

Investment needs are constantly evolving alongside economic shifts. How does AVA GAM ensure its offerings remain relevant and aligned with the changing financial landscape?

At AVA Global Asset Managers Limited we’re committed to ensuring that our offerings are meticulously aligned with the evolving needs of our clients and the dynamic realities of the economy. Through like proactive market research and analysis, we continuously monitor economic trends, market conditions, and client needsto stay ahead of changes and emerging trends. Through innovative and flexible products such as the AVA GAM Money Market Fund, we are able to address current market demands, especially in an economy marked by volatility and inflation. The Fund is an excellent option considering the current economic realities as it provides a low-risk option that offers liquidity and capital preservation. This aligns perfectly with the needs of clients seeking to protect their principal investment while earning a stable return.

Financial literacy is essential for making informed investment decisions. What strategies is AVA GAM employing to enhance awareness and educate Nigerians on secure investment options?

AVA Global Asset Managers Limited is committed to promoting financial literacy and raising awareness about secure investment options. Our goal is to empower potential investors with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed financial decisions and achieve lasting financial success. We currently promote financial literacy and Knowledge Sharing Expose’s of the various investment options within the capital market through regular webinar sessions, media rounds, and publications disseminated through social media and other relevant channels. We believe that empowering individuals with financial knowledge is crucial to helping them make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial goals.

Looking ahead, what is AVA GAM’s vision for the future of investing in Nigeria, and how does the firm plan to address the most pressing financial needs of the population?

AVA Global Asset Managers Limited is dedicated to shaping the future of investing in Nigeria through consistent investor education to improve financial literacy and the creation of client-oriented products that all Nigerians can easily associate with. Our vision is to be a catalyst for financial inclusion, stability, and economic development. A more financially literate population will lead to greater productivity. Our goal is to continue being a trusted partner in our clients’ financial journeys, driving innovation, and contributing to the overall development of Nigeria’s financial system. Together, we can shape a prosperous future for all.