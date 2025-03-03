Ooni Of Ife Lauds TAJBank’s Partnership With AIFC

His Royal Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has commended TAJBank Nigeria for its partnership with Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kazakhstan, to promote non-interest banking, boost Nigeria’s merchandise trade with Asian countries, and improve the country’s foreign exchange (FX) earnings.

The foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland lauded the TAJBank’s management on the collaboration during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja, which formalizes the framework between the two partners to leverage the opportunities of non-interest banking for the benefits of Nigerians, Asians and their businesses.

Ogunwusi, who recalled TAJBank’s remarkable efforts to deepen financial inclusion through the non-interest banking model in the country over the past few years, said: “I believe this MoU between TAJBank and AIFC is another initiative that I strongly feel will foster export ties between Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

“We look forward to better international trade involving cocoa and other commodities as I hear that you have the best chocolates in Kazakhstan”, Oba Ogunwusi added.

Commenting on the deal, TAJBank’s Founder/Managing Director, Hamid Joda, enthused: “This is another landmark deal in our sustained drive to demonstrate to Nigerians that TAJBank is totally committed to support their businesses irrespective of the location,” Joda added.

In his brief remarks on the pact, AIFC’s Director, Yernar Zhanadil, said: “Your Majesty, the Islamic market in Kazakhstan is untapped; the market has over eight million users. We can issue Ijara or Sukuk using Nigeria’s model. It has so much potential. With the Ooni’s involvement and TAJBank, I am even surer of the immense benefits of the MoU for bank customers and the economies of the two countries.”