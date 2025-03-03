NASENI Launches Irrigate Nigeria Project in Bauchi to Enable Three Farming Cycles Annually

*30,000 hectares of land to be harvested in Bauchi annually

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched the Irrigate Nigeria Project, a transformative initiative designed to enhance mechanised farming and enables farmers to achieve three farming cycles annually at TIAMIN Rice Farm, Udubo, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The project is being jointly implemented by NASENI and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), with the participation of the private sector, in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to fully empowering and enabling Nigeria’s private sector.



In his welcome remarks during the launching ceremony on Saturday, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, who stressed the project’s potential to revolutionise Nigerian agriculture, explained that the initiative will enable farmers to have three harvests in a year compared to the traditional single season harvest

According to him, “the goal of Irrigate Nigeria is to transform Nigeria’s agriculture through the provision of sustainable irrigation systems that empower farmers to achieve year-round farming, and by extension, increased productivity and reduce food prices”.



He explained the project aims to tackle the country’s ongoing food scarcity by providing farmers with modern irrigation techniques and modern equipment to dry-season farming.

The EVC/CEO highlighted the four key features of Irrigate Nigeria to include the deployment of centralised NASENI irrigation systems to support farming clusters in the participating communities, the provision of input – enhanced seeds and fertilizers – and technical support to the participating farmers, to complement the provision of irrigation equipment and the specialised nature of the commercial model, aimed at ensuring commercial viability and long-term sustainability.



The chairman who also emphasised the project’s goal of enhancing food security pointed out that the project will equip farmers with modern irrigation systems and dry season farming tools which enables year-round productivity.

“To get to where we are today – the launch of this pilot phase, taking place on 10,000 hectares of farmland – a lot of work has taken place, bringing together various partners and stakeholders, who deserve immense gratitude”, he stated.



According to him, “Irrigate Nigeria will be run on a commercial basis, but with every care taken to ensure that this does not burden the participating farmers unnecessarily.

“To this end, the repayments by farmers for the support being provided will be in the form of convenient portions of their harvests, like rice paddy.



“These repayments will be pooled into a strategic food reserve that will help to stabilize commodity prices, and also be available for institutional sale and for export.

“Irrigate Nigeria Project will ensure that Nigeria’s farmers are able to farm throughout the year, regardless of the availability of rains.

“Irrigate Nigeria will empower Nigeria’s farmers and rural economies. By increasing the quantity and quality of harvests, farmers and farming communities will see increased incomes.



He also added that “Nigerian consumers will benefit through reduced prices that will result from increased availability of food. Upon achievement of domestic sufficiency, Nigeria will be able to increase export volumes and earn much-needed foreign exchange that will support macroeconomic stability.



In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion reiterated his administration’s commitment to boosting agriculture and agricultural activities through irrigation farming across the State.

Bala Mohammed emphasised that his administration will continue to partner relevant stakeholders, federal government in particular to unbundle the vast arable land across the state for improved productivity of agricultural activities in modern ways of doing things.

He said that the initiative directly addressed the nation’s ongoing food scarcity challenges by equipping farmers with modern irrigation techniques and dry – season farming equipment.

Bala Mohammed Commended NASENI and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for spearheading the initiative.

While appreciating the intervention under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, as according to him, the initiative falls under his administration’s agricultural framework, launched immediately he assumed office in 2019.

The governor stressed the determination of his administration is to continue to support innovations that will enhance growth and development of the state in all ramifications.

Bala Mohammed also assured the people that under his watch, Bauchi State is open to investors and other businesses in the agriculture industry stating that already, 50,000 hectares of land has been allocated in Toro LGA for various agricultural activities.

He stressed that agriculture is being done alongside other investment opportunities particularly in the critical sector of the economy and development.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who is chairman, Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, Zaccheus Adedeji, said that the project is in line with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the launch was a fulfillment of the promise to ensure food security for the Nigerian citizens.

Adedeji who was represented at the occasion, said that the project is aimed at unbundling the agricultural subsector of the country for youths and women empowerment through all seasons’ agriculture activities.