Firm Launches Garnet Project, Begins Allocation of Lands in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Gtext Holdings, a global real estate development firm, at the weekend officially launched its much awaited Garnet Resort City in Asokoro II in Abuja and the allocation of lands to their beneficiaries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the event, an ambassador of the company and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, described the occasion as significant, stressing that the firm aims to provide accommodation for Nigerians, especially those residing in Abuja.



“Abuja is visited by businessmen, people who are working, and non-natives alike. So if you live wherever you come from in Abuja, you need accommodation. Gtext is contributing its own quota to make life more meaningful and make our houses affordable for Nigerians in Abuja.



“So I appreciate what they have done. They are making plots available at very cheap rates. So people can buy plots. Either they build for them or they build on their own. You see, if you are a civil servant, you don’t have to have money involved before you build a house.



“ You buy the land, you start building gradually. But you are able to finish the house and live comfortably. So Gtext is making a lot of contributions to encourage people to build houses on their own, which is very good and very significant,” Okiro added.



Acting Manager of Gtext Holdings, Abuja branch, Shola Olufemi, commenting, noted that the official launch of Garnet Resort City in Asokoro II in Abuja, promises a very high potential investment value for smart investors.



Olufemi said the location has a very beautiful landscape, mountain view, a hilltop view and valley plane, noting that it was an opportunity for Nigerians to tap into what he said was a goldmine for not just investors but also for homeowners looking to be close to nature.



“We’re making it a created environment. There’s going to be a 24/7 solar-powered community. It’s going to be double-gated. What this place also gives to you is a sense of security because we are very close to the Nigerian Air Force Valley Estate.



“We also have the Navy Admiralty Estate here in Asokoro, just about 12 minutes drive from here. So, this gives us a very smart location you want to get into,” he added.

Sales Executive at Gtext, Martha Onsachi, noted that the unveiling and allocation of Garnet Resort City in Asokoro II was a call for Nigerians to key into the offer.