DOAM Foundation Charity Golf Tourney Set to Hold with Expanding Corporate Support

Funmi Ogundare

As tournament day for the 14th edition of the DOAMF Charity Golf Tournament draws near, players are excited as more corporate sponsors and partners continue to weigh in towards making the event another memorable one.

The event, renowned for its exceptionally high standards, is scheduled to hold on March 8, 2025, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Following the qualifying event held on February 8, about 150 players, including guests, will feature in the final round.

The Media Liaison Officer of DOAM Foundation, Bukunmi Osunsina, in a statement explained that the tournament is noted for its unique tournament day experience and an array of glistening trophies and coveted prizes.

“DOAM Foundation has confirmed the growing list of its sponsors and partners including Access ARM Pensions, Globus Bank, Cappa and D’Alberto Limited, SIMS Nigeria Limited, Radial Circle Group, 7-Up Bottling Company, SPAR, Indian Golfers Foundation, GTI Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Ikoyi Golfers Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Chikki Foods Industries, and Channels Television.

“Others are Vacation Places, Guinness Nigeria, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Arravo, Pulse TV, Ultima Studio, Custodian Insurance, Cowry Asset Management, First Bank of Nigeria, Grand Cereals Limited, KPMG Advisory Services, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, ARM Holdings Company, Tangerine General, Protea Hotel Select, Metro Eye Clinic, Glow Health Ng, Hilltop Insurance Brokers Limited, and Ikoyi Club 1938,” Osunsina said.

The tournament day, she noted, will be rounded off with a cocktail event in the evening, which will also feature prize presentations to winners, recognition and interactions with the foundation’s partners and donors.

Osunsina added that funds received from both corporate organisations and kind individuals will go a long way in helping the foundation achieve its goals of touching more lives for the year 2025.

This, she said, includes scholarship support to more indigent but intelligent children, provision of food, relief and welfare items to orphaned and disabled children’s homes, youth mentorship programmes, skills acquisitions for women and other community development programmes, especially in the face of the country’s current challenging economic conditions.