Corona Schools Gear up for 70th Anniversary

For its 70th anniversary celebration, Corona Schools have announced a series of events to mark this milestone in education excellence.

The celebration will kick off with an Educators’ Roundtable on Thursday, March 6, at the MUSON Centre, bringing together thought leaders to discuss the future of education.

This will lead to a Black Tie Gala on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Jewel Aieda Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, where alumni, parents, staff, students, and friends will gather for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, entertainment, and inspiring speeches from distinguished guests.

“This anniversary is not just about celebrating our past but embracing the future with renewed commitment,” said Sola Alamutu, Co-Chairperson of the Gala Planning Committee.

As part of its commitment to shaping the next generation, Corona Schools will also unveil its Legacy Project—a state-of-the-art Tech Hub designed to equip students with essential STEM skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for the future.

“Together, we are creating an experience that will be remembered for years to come,” added Chairperson, Roland Odukomaiya.

Since its founding in 1955, Corona Schools has remained a leader in education, instilling values of integrity, discipline, and excellence across its campuses in Lagos and Ogun States.