Alake: Cultural Sensitivity Limiting FG’s Control Over Gold Mining

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government is facing challenges in its bid to fully control gold mining as a result of cultural sensitivities particularly in northern part of the country.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, who disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, noted that illegal mining has cost the nation trillions of naira.

He, however, revealed that the council has approved a new initiative to enhance regulation and curb revenue losses in the sector.

As part of the initiative, the Federal Government will deploy satellite technology to monitor key mining sites and track activities in real-time.

Alake further said the government at the centre prefers to collaborate with state governments in mineral-rich areas to prevent unregulated mining operations and ensure proper oversight.

