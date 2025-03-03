  • Monday, 3rd March, 2025

Alake: Cultural Sensitivity Limiting FG’s Control Over Gold Mining

Nigeria | 37 minutes ago

* Says trillions lost to illegal miners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government is facing challenges in its bid to fully control gold mining as a result of cultural sensitivities particularly in northern part of the country.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, who disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, noted that illegal mining has cost the nation trillions of naira.

He, however, revealed that the council has approved a new initiative to enhance regulation and curb revenue losses in the sector.

As part of the initiative, the Federal Government will deploy satellite technology to monitor key mining sites and track activities in real-time.

Alake further said the government at the centre prefers to collaborate with state governments in mineral-rich areas to prevent unregulated mining operations and ensure proper oversight.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.