Afuwape Appointed Manager of Akintola Airport, Ibadan

Chinedu Eze

The newly appointed Manager of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Mr. Gbenga Afuwape has assumed duties and has promised to transform the airport and increase its passenger traffic over time.

Afuwape made this known when he engaged stakeholders and his role by engaging key stakeholders and inspecting ongoing projects. Upon resuming on Monday, he met with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to discuss the state-sponsored airport upgrade. The following day, he received Vice President Kassim Shettima at the airport.

Afuwape has since held meetings with FAAN management, upgrade committee representatives, stakeholders, and community leaders. At a brief handover ceremony, he emphasized teamwork as essential for development and success. He has also conducted on-the-spot inspections of the airport upgrade.

To enhance security, he plans to meet with relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Air Force, Nigeria Army and NSCDC. Afuwape, who holds Bachelor degree in English has extensive experience in airport operations, having worked at Nnamdi Azikiwe and Murtala Muhammed International Airports. He previously served as a Terminal Manager and Technical Adviser to the Regional Manager South West. He has a background in journalism having worked with the Vanguard Media Limited between 1995 and 2003

