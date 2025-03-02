We’ll Respond to IBB’s Memoir at Appropriate Time, Says Abiola’s Family

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The family of Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, has said that it would respond to the memoir of former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd), at appropriate time.

Son of the Late MKO Abiola, Mr Kola Abiola, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, where he wondered why it took Gen Babangida 32 years to confirm what the whole world knew all along that Abiola won the 1993 presidential election.

He said that since the book launch, there had been calls for a response from him as the head of the family.

Abiola said: “As at June 1993, many were unborn, toddlers or teenagers with limited first-hand knowledge, let alone understanding of the facts surrounding June 12.

“The colossal tragedy that unfolded thereafter that unifies us, resurfaced as a result of the book launch.

“Furthermore, the June 12 election goes beyond MKO and family. There were so many other families directly affected and lives lost as a result of the annulment, not to mention the profound impact on the unity and economic development of our great country, Nigeria, to date.

“As such, it is necessary that as a family, we take more than just a cursory look into the confirmation of known facts, but also the public’s response.

“For these reasons and the preservation of history, I and many members of the family have decided to take a bit more time before giving a substantive response.

“Personally, having been an active participant in the campaign, the election and the subsequent struggle to protect the mandate, I wonder whether the question Nigerians should ask themselves is whether the country has learned any lessons from the tragic June 12 annulment. Frankly, I am not sure.”