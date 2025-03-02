US Funding Cuts will Have Dire Consequences for Millions of Vulnerable People, UN Raises the Alarm

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, has said the United States’ decision to cut humanitarian and development funding will have dire consequences for millions of vulnerable people worldwide.



Guterres said the cuts threatened humanitarian assistance and development projects, which he noted were essential programmes.

He said reducing US financial support would worsen conditions for those in need and undermine global stability.



“These cuts will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world. From war-torn regions to areas struck by natural disasters, the loss of support will leave millions more at risk,” Guterres said.

“American funding directly supports people living through wars, famines, and disasters, providing essential healthcare, shelter, water, food, and education—the list goes on.



“The generosity and compassion of the American people have not only saved lives, built peace, and improved the state of the world. They have contributed to the stability and prosperity that Americans depend on.

“Going through with recent funding cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe, and less prosperous.

“I can only hope that these decisions can be reversed based on more careful reviews. The same applies to other countries that have recently announced reductions in humanitarian and development aid.”

The UN chief highlighted how critical programmes in countries like Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, and Ukraine are severely affected.



In Afghanistan, over nine million people risk losing access to healthcare and protection services.

In northeast Syria, the lack of funding will significantly disrupt relief efforts where 2.5 million people depend on aid.



Cash-based aid programmes assisting one million people in Ukraine have already been suspended while funds have run out for refugee support programmes in South Sudan, worsening overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at border areas.



Beyond humanitarian relief, Guterres warned that the cuts would severely weaken global health initiatives, counterterrorism efforts, and the fight against drug trafficking.

He noted that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) may have to halt key counter-narcotics operations, including those addressing the fentanyl crisis.

He added that funding for programmes tackling HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and cholera has been stopped.

Guterres said the UN will continue lifesaving assistance while seeking alternative funding sources.

“Our absolute priority remains clear. We will do everything we can to provide life-saving aid to those in urgent need,” he said.

“We remain committed to making the global humanitarian effort as efficient, accountable, and innovative as possible while continuing to save lives.”

Last month, UN agencies began cutting back global aid operations after Donald Trump’s administration ordered a 90-day suspension of all foreign assistance provided by the US.