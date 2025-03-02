Super Bowl Winner, Moro Ojomo, to Establish Sports Academy in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian-born American football star and 2025 National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl winner with Philadelphia Eagles, Moro Ojomo, has called on athletes with Nigerian ancestry abroad to invest back in their native country.

The 23-year-old defensive tackle said these Nigerian-born stars can start by building sports academies in the country to unearth the multitude of talents in sports.

Ojomo made the call on Saturday at the official visit to the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

He said: “As a champion, I’m committed to giving back to my community and empowering the next generation of leaders.

“I propose establishing an academy that promotes Nigerian-born athletes overseas and provides opportunities for young people to develop their skills and talents.

“By investing in our youth, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria and make it a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.”

“Ultimately, our success in life is a direct result of the people around us and the opportunities we’ve been given,” observed the Super Bowl winner with Philadelphia Eagles.

He disclosed that he has plan to be involved in popularising American Football and Rugby in Nigeria, noting that the groundwork is already on to get Nigeria into the Olympic in Rugby.

Ojoma added that: “As Nigerians, we have a responsibility to pay it forward, to empower and uplift one another, and to create a better future for ourselves and our children.

“So, let’s work together to make Nigeria the greatest country in the world. Let’s invest in our youth, provide them with opportunities, and empower them to become leaders and change-makers.

“Together, we can achieve greatness and create a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.”

The American football star said: “As I conclude, I’d like to leave you with a saying: “The grass is greener where you water it.” Let’s work together to water our grassroots, to empower our youth, and to create a better future for Nigeria.”

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her welcome speech, commended Moro Ojomo for his outstanding achievements and contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

She said: “Home will always be home, no matter how much you excel abroad,” encouraging Ojomo to continue making a difference in the lives of younger Nigerians.

She commended Ojomo’s passion for his country and his desire to inspire and empower the younger generation, while extending an official invitation to the star to attend the upcoming Diasporia Day, where he can share his experiences and inspire others.

She said: “We want to see you again and again and again,” calling on Ojomo to continue his involvement with Nigeria.

“We are the greatest country in the world,” adding that: “All we need is to get ourselves together and work together as Nigerians,” concludes the NiDCOM chief.