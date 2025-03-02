Obi Urges FG to Prioritise Road Repairs over New Projects

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the federal government to prioritise improving existing road infrastructure in the country over building new ones.

Obi disclosed this in a post on X yesterday, citing the tanker explosion that occurred on the Ilorin-Jebba expressway in Kwara State on Friday.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the tanker, which was conveying 33,000 litres of petrol, collided with a truck that was loaded with fertilizer, causing a fuel spill that ignited the fire.

In his post, the former Anambra State governor stated that a greater percentage of road accidents are “caused by the deplorable condition of our road infrastructure.”



He wrote: “The tragic collision on February 28, 2025, along the Ilorin-Jebba expressway in Kwara State, which claimed over 60 lives, is a heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need to prioritize the reconstruction of existing road infrastructure across the country, improve road safety, and regulate the transportation of hazardous materials, rather than embarking on new road infrastructure that might never be completed.



“The alarming frequency of such road traffic accidents demands immediate and decisive action to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“I recently visited the site in Suleja, where over 100 people were burnt—a tragedy resulting from the poor state of the roads.”



Obi added that during his recent trip to Kafanchan, over three and a half hours were spent “navigating dangerous, death-trap roads, further underscoring the urgent need to improve existing road infrastructure.”

In his post, Obi extended his condolences to the victims’ families, urging the government and citizens to unite in building safer roads.



He wrote, “As we mourn this loss, I extend my condolences to the families and the good people of Kwara State. May God Almighty grant eternal rest to the departed and provide strength and comfort to their grieving loved ones.

“Through collective responsibility and unwavering commitment, we can prevent further senseless tragedies and work toward building a safer, more secure nation for everyone.”