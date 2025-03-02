Lawmaker Empowers Constituents with 13,029 Bags of Rice, Fertilizer, Others

• 494 women get sewing, grinding machines

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The senator representing Katsina South senatorial district, Muntari Muhammed Dandutse, has distributed 13,029 bags of rice, fertilizer and 100 tricycles to his constituents across the 11 local government areas of the zone.

The lawmaker also distributed 350 motorcycles, 3,795 bags of maize, 384 sewing machines, 110 sets of grinding machines, 1,650 assorted rice seedlings, 14,700 bottles and table water to the constituents.

The 384 sewing and 110 grinding machines were distributed to 494 women across the 11 local government areas of Funtua senatorial zone by the federal legislator.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries in Funtua, Dandutse said the humanitarian gesture was aimed at improving their livelihoods and alleviating the hardship faced by them.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund said the empowerment was also meant to make the beneficiaries, who included market women, farmers, youths and traders, become self-reliant.

Dandutse, however, said he had facilitated the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science in Funtua and other development projects within the zone.

He said the sum of N5.7 billion has been allocated to the university by the Federal Government as a take-off grant, adding that the health institution would soon commence academic activities.

He vowed to continue to empower the constituents across the 11 local governments of Bakori, Musawa, Kankara, Kafur, Faskari, Matazu, Danja, Funtua, Dandume, Malumfashi and Sabuwa for development and economic viability.

In his remarks, Governor Dikko Radda, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Faruk Lawal, admonished the beneficiaries not to sell the items given to them and use them judiciously in order to be self-sufficient.