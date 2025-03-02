At State Burial, Tinubu Eulogises Nujoma’s Legacy as Warrior, Nation-builder

*Says founding Namibia’s president sacrificed comfort for his people’s freedom, dignity, justice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday paid glowing tribute to the late founding President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, describing him as a warrior who galvanised Nigeria and other African nations to fight for his country’s freedom.



The late Nujoma, a revered figure who led his country to gain independence, and steered the nation on the path towards democracy and stability, passed away on February 8, 2025, at the age of 95 at a hospital in Windhoek, where he had been confined for weeks due to illness.



Speaking during a state burial for the Namibian leader held at Heroes’ Acre, Windhoek, Namibia, President Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that Dr. Nujoma’s demise was not an exit from space and time, but the wake of his immortality in the minds of Africans.



Shettima, in the company of several African Heads of Government, joined President Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia at the state burial where he paid Nigeria’s last respect – on behalf of President Tinubu – to the late Nujoma.



President Tinubu eulogised the foremost African statesman, saying he was not just a national hero but a warrior who defied oppression and inspired an entire continent.

According to him, “we have not come to this sacred ground to bury a man. We have come to enshrine a legacy. We have come to salute a life that was lived not for itself, but for the people, for the land, for the ideals of freedom. For him, Africa stands still today.



“Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma was not just the founding father of a nation that needed a hero; he was a warrior in the age of chains. He looked into the face of oppression in the most dangerous time to do so and declared that no African shall ever be a second-class citizen on his own soil.”

He praised Nujoma’s leadership beyond independence, noting that he built Namibia from the ashes of occupation and ruled selflessly for his people.



“But even after victory, you did not rest. Independence was not the destination; it was only the beginning. You built this nation from the ashes of occupation. You turned resistance into governance, turned a dream into reality. You did not rule for yourself; you ruled for your people. You sacrificed your comfort for the freedom, dignity, and justice of all Namibians,” the president noted.



Acknowledging Nujoma’s legacy, which he said transcends time, President Tinubu declared that he now lives on in Namibia’s freedom and Africa’s collective history.

He highlighted Nigeria’s support for Namibia’s liberation struggle, stressing that the bond between the two nations was forged in the fight against apartheid and colonial rule.



His words: “Nigeria was not a bystander in the Namibian struggle. When the world turned its back, we stood. When your voice was drowned by the guns of apartheid, we spoke.



“When your hands were tied, we reached out. We did not do this as charity. We did not do this as a favour. We did this because your struggle was our struggle. Your pain was our pain. Your freedom was our freedom.”

President Tinubu reassured the people of Namibia of Nigeria’s solidarity, asserting that the struggle that united both countries has become the foundation of an unbreakable friendship.



He further said: “Nigeria is here today not only to honour you but to remind the world that the bond between our nations is unbreakable. That the struggle that brought us together is now the foundation of a friendship that will never fade.



“Namibia, you do not grieve alone. Africa grieves with you. The free world grieves with you. But more than that, we celebrate you. Because in this land, in this soil, we did not just lose a man. We gained a legend.”

The burial was also attended by Presidents of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa; Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa; Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi; Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, and Ghana, John Mahama, as well as some former Presidents, and heads of missions.