Afenifere Youth Leader Regains Freedom after 12 Days in Captivity

The kidnapped National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released after spending 12 days in captivity.

His release was confirmed yesterday by the National Secretary of the Youth Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, who simply stated, “He has been released.”

Olajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, while travelling to Abuja for a meeting.

In a viral video during his captivity, he revealed that his abductors had demanded a ransom of N100 million and two tricycles for his release.

As of when this report was filed, the circumstances surrounding the ransom payment remain unclear.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of the Intelligence Response Team to secure the safe release of the Afenifere youth leader after a video went viral where Olajuni, at gun point, was pleading for Nigerians to come to his aid and raise funds for his release.