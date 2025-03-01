  • Saturday, 1st March, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Doyen of Nigerian Broadcasting, Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the immediate family, professional associates, and the broadcast media industry on the passing of the industry’s doyen, Chief (Mrs.) Anike Agbaje-Williams.


The President, in a statement yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised the pioneering role of Mrs. Agbaje-Williams for inspiring generations of broadcast media professionals.


According to President Tinubu, “Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams was a trailblazer and one of the pioneering figures of the broadcast industry in Nigeria and Africa. She made history as the first woman in Africa to grace the Television and Radio as an announcer and broadcaster. Her professional example will continue to inspire current and future generations of media practitioners. May God comfort her family members and loved ones.”
Mrs. Agbaje-Williams, the first African to be on television, died on Wednesday, February 26, in Ibadan at the age of 88 years, according to her family.


The veteran broadcaster, who retired from active service in 1986, was born on October 23, 1936.

Agbaje-Williams was a renowned broadcaster who made history by being the first face to appear on the first Television station in Africa, Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), both on the test transmission Night and on the official opening night. She was also the first voice heard on Africa’s first commercial radio station, WNBS.

