Slain Lawmaker: Onitsha Indigenes Ask IG to take over Investigation, Cite Lack of Trust in Anambra Command

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Onitsha community has risen over the recent murder of their son, member representing Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Justice Azuka, demanding extensive investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.



Rising from a meeting on Thursday, presided over by the traditional ruler of the community, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the community expressed lack of trust in the Anambra State Police Command, citing inconsistencies in their account of the murder of the lawmaker, including the recent escape of two suspects alleged to be involved in the killing.



In a press statement after the meeting, the community said: “The Onitsha indigenous community is outraged over the tragic murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, who represented Onitsha North Constituency 1 at the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“We are demanding transparency, accountability, and swift justice. The community has raised several critical questions about the investigation and the actions of the authorities, including the timeline of Hon. Azuka’s death, the routine freezing of bank accounts of kidnap victims, and the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspects.



“In light of the unsatisfactory handling of this high-profile case, the Onitsha community is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation from the State Command.

“We are also urging the government of Anambra State to restore confidence in its security strategy and ensure that justice is served speedily. Additionally, the community is reviewing its security system for greater effectiveness in collaboration with the security agencies and the state government.”



The community raised critical questions about why it took 40 whole days from 24 December when Azuka was kidnapped to February 6 when his decomposing corpse was discovered for police to act and arrest suspects.

They also raised concerns about the inconsistencies in the police report and that of the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. While police had said the kidnappers of the lawmaker withdrew N100 million from his account, the state government said it wasn’t true, as it had frozen his account immediately after his kidnap.

The community said the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the escape of two suspects involved in the murder. They called on the IGP to quickly take over the matter and ensure thorough investigation.