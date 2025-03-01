Salary Fraud: Governor Yusuf Suspends Acting Head of Service with Immediate Effect

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has suspended with immediate effect the Acting Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Salisu Mustapha, over alleged salary deductions and non-payment of some civil servants’ salaries.



In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, it was confirmed that Mustapha has also been directed to step aside as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, under the Office of the Head of Service, to allow for an unhindered investigation.

To ensure administrative continuity, the governor has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Muhammad Jalo, the Permanent Secretary, REPA, as the new Acting Head of Service, pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.



Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance on financial malpractice, warning that anyone found guilty will face severe consequences.

“The Abdulkadir Abdussalam-led investigative committee, inaugurated today, has been given seven days to uncover the root of the irregularities and submit its findings. Mustapha was appointed Acting Head of Service earlier this month following the medical leave granted to the substantive Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, who is currently receiving treatment in India,” the governor said.