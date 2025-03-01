Ramadan: Ganduje Distributes Over 3, 000 Bags of Rice to Constituents in Kano

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Umar Ganduje, has flagged off the distribution of 3,627 bags of rice to the people of Dawakin-Tofa Local Government area of Kano state.

Ganduje, in a statement yesterday said the rice to be distributed includes 1,133 bags of 50kg and 2,494 bags of 25kg.



The Executive Director hinted that apart from the Ramadan gesture, more empowerment programmes are underway, aimed at supporting the people and the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unflinching loyalty to the party, while in opposition in the state.



Ganduje explained that the food item would be handed over to executive members of the APC for onward distribution across the 38 wards in Tofa, Rimin Gado and Dawakin-Tofa.



He noted, “APC is the party that even without government, still cares for its supporters. Despite not being in government in Kano, APC members like Nasiru Ja’oji, Deputy Senate President, and Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi among others, have been supporting our members with empowerment programmes and gestures.

“This is what prompted me to come down to my hometown to support you people and to say thank you for your loyalty to our great party.

“This gesture is just the tip of the iceberg. More empowerment programmes are on the way. I decided to distribute this food item to you to support you as we prepare for the holy month of Ramadan. So, we will be back here with more goodies,” Ganduje promised.

Also, a former Commissioner of Works and Land, Shehu Lambu, commended the Ganduje junior for the gesture.

“This young man is very kind and has you in his heart. Despite losing the election, he is performing better than the incumbent representative,” he said.