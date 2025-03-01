ECOWAS Mulls Deployment of AI in Counter-terrorism, Peace Operations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is not ruling out the deployment of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its counter-terrorism and peace operations within the West African region.

Chairman of the Governmental experts’ validation meeting on logistics concept and logistics deport policies of the ECOWAS standby force, Air Commodore Sampson Eyekosi, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the meeting in Abuja yesterday.



The meeting was ahead of the inauguration of the recently completed ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone.

Eyekosi, on the resolutions of the meeting, which comprised top military personnel and government officials from all ECOWAS member states, said they would be forwarded to the authorities for ratification in March.

He said top on the list was the introduction of technologies to the operations of the standby force.



He said, “We want to leverage technology and fight against terrorism, insurgency and other threats we see, even climate change. We need technology such as artificial intelligence, drones, and other forms of technology.

“We need to harness them as much as possible, working as a whole of the community, bringing our expertise, early warning, humanitarian issues, youth and women, everybody having a part to play so that we can ensure peace and security.”



He also disclosed that local sourcing of military hardware was also top on the list of issues raised, noting that the body would need to look inward for the supply of most of the needed military equipment needed for counter terrorism and peace operations.

The chairman also said the issue of funding was a top priority, adding that the meeting encouraged the ECOWAS to look at other sources of funding, including the private sector.