  • Saturday, 1st March, 2025

ECOWAS Mulls Deployment of AI in Counter-terrorism, Peace Operations

Nigeria | 22 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is not ruling out the deployment of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its counter-terrorism and peace operations within the West African region.
Chairman of the Governmental experts’ validation meeting on logistics concept and logistics deport policies of the ECOWAS standby force, Air Commodore Sampson Eyekosi, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the meeting in Abuja yesterday.


The meeting was ahead of the inauguration of the recently completed ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone.
Eyekosi, on the resolutions of the meeting, which comprised top military personnel and government officials from all ECOWAS member states, said they would be forwarded to the authorities for ratification in March.
He said top on the list was the introduction of technologies to the operations of the standby force.


He said, “We want to leverage technology and fight against terrorism, insurgency and other threats we see, even climate change. We need technology such as artificial intelligence, drones, and other forms of technology.
“We need to harness them as much as possible, working as a whole of the community, bringing our expertise, early warning, humanitarian issues, youth and women, everybody having a part to play so that we can ensure peace and security.”


He also disclosed that local sourcing of military hardware was also top on the list of issues raised, noting that the body would need to look inward for the supply of most of the needed military equipment needed for counter terrorism and peace operations.

The chairman also said the issue of funding was a top priority, adding that the meeting encouraged the ECOWAS to look at other sources of funding, including the private sector.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.