Despite Glaring Challenges, Nigeria’s Premium Auto, Parts Expo Waxes Stronger

Bennett Oghifo

The Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, Mr Ifeanyi Agwu, organiser of the annual Lagos Motor and Auto Parts Expo, has said that the 2025 edition of the event is a four-in-one package.

It’s a new move to expand its scope and ensure maximum benefit for exhibitors and visitors, the company said at a press briefing, during the week.

According to Agwu, “This year’s event attracting both local international investors/participants is billed to hold from March 12 to March 14, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Agwu said apart from the new vehicle display with solutions and auto parts sections, a conference of auto parts market leaders would be a new addition for this year’s package.”

The Lagos auto parts expo will be the 12th edition this year, and the Lagos Motor Fair is the 19th. They will be held simultaneously with the Africa Motorcycle and Parts Expo.

Agwu said, “This year, we’re focusing on auto parts. We shall be having a conference of auto part market leaders in Africa to talk about fake products and other challenges facing the business.

“We’re building a channel where all manufacturers can be connected. This will be a turning point in the auto fair – were taking it to the highest level.

“Going forward, what we’ll be having at the Lagos motor fair and auto part show will be comparable with the best in the world.”

He expressed concern over the downturn in the auto business in Nigeria and indeed the entire African continent, saying, “The fair will be a landmark and a benchmark in auto show business in the entire West African sub-region;’ promising that the “all inclusive event” has been packaged to ensure that all stakeholders have a rewarding experience.

“This edition will feature a maiden one-day Autoparts Markets Leaders’ Conference/Summit”, where papers on topical issues in the automotive business in Nigeria will be delivered by experts drawn from diverse fields related to the industry. It is geared towards making the event an all-round and encompassing automotive show”. The aim of this novel conference is to help in forging a united front amongst the traders and other stakeholders in the production, importation, distribution and sales of automotive component parts in the Nigerian market, which incidentally controls most of the other markets in Sub-Sahara Africa.

The Conference/Summit which has the: “Transforming the Automotive Component Parts Industry in Nigeria: Leadership Strategies for Growth and Sustainability”; will equally treat issues such as: “Transforming the Automotive Component Parts Industry in Nigeria, challenges and opportunities”, “Building a Central Leadership for the Automotive Component Parts Markets in Nigeria for greater efficiency”, “Exploring Local Manufacturing To reduce Dependence On Imports”, and “ Partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)-Building relationship with local and foreign OEMs to ensure steady supply of quality parts”.

Others include: “Negotiating Bulk purchase/agreement with manufacturers”, “Establishing trust and collaboration between distributors and OEMs”, and, “Effective Supply Chain Management in the Automotive Component Parts Industry”

According to Agwu, “In our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of the event, we are introducing the Autoparts Market Leaders’ Summit/Conference. It is a premier gathering of industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders, aimed at exploring the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive sector. This year’s conference will focus on how to up the game in the sector having in mind the dominance of Nigeria in the sector in Sub-Sahara Africa.

It is laced with a range of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to facilitate meaningful interactions and knowledge sharing.

This exclusive gathering will also bring together key stakeholders from major markets in Nigeria to interact with: each other to build in order to enhance the building a central leadership for the Automotive Component Parts in Nigeria for greater cohesion and efficiency, OEMs participating in the event, etc., and will most importantly, provide a platform for discussion on the prospects and challenges facing the autoparts industry in Nigeria, as well as strategies for supporting the success of industry players.

“There will be opportunities for: networking, market insights, business growth, influence and representation, professional development, brand visibility, and access to decision-Makers as benefits to attendees.”

However, the BKG MD commended the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Joseph Osanipin, for offering a listening ear to vital suggestions and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address problems besetting the industry.

“There has not been any DG like him in terms of support to stakeholders like us.

“Most of the things I advocate such as encouraging production of parts, he’s absorbing and working on them,” he said.