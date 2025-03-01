Customers, Product Quality Fulcrum of  Yutong Award, Says Kojo

Bennett Oghifo

Passengers travelling with the luxury coach buses in Nigeria and to other African countries are guaranteed of exciting days, weeks, months and years ahead with the the Yutong brand following the of “Luxury Coach of The Year” given to Yutong at the last NAJA Awards 2024 held inside the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NAJA Awards is an annual event organised by journalists in the print, electronic and online media platforms covering the automotive industry under the aegis of Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, (NAJA).

Commenting on the prestigious awards, the Founder/Chairman of Kojo Motors Nigeria Limited, Ikenna Oguegbu said that, the award is a clear testimony of the product quality of the Yutong brand and number one leader in that segment globally.

The excited Kojo Motors CEO dedicated the awards to the company’s ever loyal transport companies for their patronage and acceptance of the brands with a promise to continually create more value in the automobile industry in Nigeria.

In the words of the Kojo Motors boss, “Kojo Motors is presently building an auto assembly plant which is near completion and located at Anambra State. Our plan is that, the plant will be rolling out different models of the Yutong luxury buses which will feed the Nigerian market. These buses will also be exported to other parts of Africa and even beyond.”

According to him, “There can’t be another best way to end the business year 2024 than with this prestigious awards despite teething business challenges of the year 2024 and more importantly that, the awards are coming from a very credible stakeholder like the automotive media.

Some of many transport companies that have the Yutong luxury coach and other models are Chisco Transport, GUO, Ekeson while Edison Transport has over 50 units of the 12 meter sizes.

Other transport operators enjoying returns on investment by using the Yutong buses are Ifesinachi, Ifeanyi Chukwu while new customers are Libra Motors, Bonny Way Okeyson, the Nigerian Customs and Delta line.

Also reacting to the award, Damien Li, head of Nigerian representative of Yutong Automotive group in China said, “First of all, thanks to the Nigerian Automotive Journalists for this platform. This award is a recognition of Yutong luxury passenger buses, which is also the choice of customers and passengers, and we believe that, this choice is correct and worthwhile. This award is also heavy, because it is a responsibility, and we need to provide better products and services to our customers with a more responsible attitude.”

Responding on what the future business of Yutong brand in Nigeria, he declared that, Nigeria is a large country with a population of more than 200 million people and also one of the largest economies in Africa, with a large demand and huge potentials for automotive markets.

Checks reveal that, since Yutong entered Nigeria in 2008, the flourishing automaker has supplied more than 1,400 buses into the Nigerian market, including luxury buses, city buses, school buses and commuter buses, etc., with power types including pure electric, CNG and diesel version.

According to Li, “After the removal of the fuel subsidy, we predicted a significant increase in both public and long-distance passenger transport. Nigeria has always been one of the important markets for Yutong, which not only focuses on providing comfortable and durable long-distance luxury buses, but is also committed to the promotion of urban buses under the president’s initiative for the future of clean energy CNG public transportation.”

He promised that Yutong will, as always, take Nigeria as one of the important markets and develop vehicles suitable for Nigeria.

“We are also working with local partners to explore local assembly methods to develop more talent for the Nigerian automotive industry. Together, we will provide a full range of solutions for people’s mobility and contribute to public transportation in the Nigerian market.”

Answering questions on why would a customer should choose Yutong over other competing luxury buses. Damien Li thanked customers for their recognition of the Yutong brand and the affirmation of the automaker’s products and service.

He declared that, the market is fair and open, which is the result of market choice, and people want advantageous products like the ZK6128H model that is Yutong’s new star luxury coach in Africa.

The model is known for its comfort and durability, which can not only give passengers a better riding experience, but also make operators more worry-free with stability and durability.

In addition to the products quality, after-sales service is also an advantage of Yutong. Yutong’s engineers uphold a responsible attitude, shuttle to different places in Nigeria, to support Yutong’s customers.

“The fair and open market environment allows Yutong products to be seen by more customers, and wwill live up to expectations and continue to bring more customized products to Nigerian customers.”

On Yutong’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market, he emphasised that Nigeria has always been one of the important markets for Yutong, which not only focuses on providing comfortable and durable long-distance luxury buses, but is also committed to the promotion of urban buses under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s initiative for the future of clean energy CNG public transportation.

Yutong’s vision is not only to provide high-quality products and services, but also to work with local partners to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s automotive industry.