APC Women Leader Excited Over Tinubu’s Vote of Confidence in Party’s Leadership

National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile, has expressed her excitement at the vote of confidence in the party’s leadership by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje led party is on track for more exploits in the years ahead.

In a decisive move to quash speculations of a shake-up within the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his confidence in the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

This endorsement came during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where party stakeholders gathered to deliberate on critical issues affecting the ruling party.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Alile described the endorsement as not just symbolic but a clear statement of continuity and stability within the party’s leadership.

“The APC remains a party of structure, discipline, and vision. Under the leadership of Dr. Ganduje, we have seen strategic growth, and there is no need for a change,” Tinubu was quoted as saying during the session.”

The move comes amid rumors of internal wrangling and alleged plots by some party members to instigate leadership changes. However, Tinubu’s declaration has effectively silenced opposition voices, sending a strong message that the current administration of the party enjoys his full support.

Ganduje, who took over as APC chairman last year, has been instrumental in repositioning the party, fostering unity, and ensuring the APC remains dominant across the country. His tenure has seen efforts to strengthen internal democracy, enhance grassroots participation, and consolidate the party’s grip on governance at both the federal and state levels.

Reacting to the President’s vote of confidence, party stakeholders described it as a well-calculated move to prevent unnecessary distractions ahead of crucial electoral contests. A senior party chieftain who attended the meeting told reporters, “With this reaffirmation, there is no vacancy in the NWC. Anyone nursing ambitions should wait for the appropriate time because this party is not run on sentiments but on strategy and loyalty.”

The NEC meeting, which saw the presence of key APC governors, ministers, and lawmakers, also served as a platform to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections, governance policies, and plans to further solidify the party’s hold on power.

She added that With Tinubu’s declaration, it is evident that the APC under Ganduje’s leadership will march forward without internal disruptions, focusing instead on delivering on its campaign promises and maintaining party cohesion ahead of future political battles.