Abiola Metilelu Honoured, Named among 40Under40 Africa Award Winners

The Chief Executive Officer of PressPayNg, Mr. Abiola Metilelu, has emerged as one of Africa’s top 40 under 40 leaders at the 40Under40 Africa Awards held on February 22, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt.



He won in the Banking and Finance category for revolutionising access to education financing through fintech.

The 40Under40 Africa Awards celebrates young African leaders driving innovation and impact across key sectors on the continent.



The award marks another milestone in Metilelu’s outstanding accomplishments as the CEO of PressPayNg. The company has been at the forefront of providing seamless financial solutions for youths, parents, and students while also fostering economic empowerment and bridging the education funding gap in Nigeria and across Africa.



Speaking while receiving the award in Egypt, Metilelu said, “this award is a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and a shared vision for Africa’s future. It belongs to every dreamer, innovator, and young African rewriting their story. The journey has just begun!”.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for the PressPayNg team, reinforcing their commitment to financial inclusion, access to education, and human capital development across Africa.