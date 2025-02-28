  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

Tinubu Signs N54.99trn 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law.

The president assented to the 2025 appropriation bill passed by the National Assembly on February 13, 2025 at a brief ceremony held in his office at the State House in Abuja Friday afternoon.

The event was witnessed by the leadership of the legislative arm of government including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

Other top officials in attendance included the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu; Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.