Tinubu Signs N54.99trn 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law.

The president assented to the 2025 appropriation bill passed by the National Assembly on February 13, 2025 at a brief ceremony held in his office at the State House in Abuja Friday afternoon.

The event was witnessed by the leadership of the legislative arm of government including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

Other top officials in attendance included the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu; Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Details later…