Oyo, UNICEF Unveil Health Insurance Scheme for Primary School Pupils

The agency had previously implemented several health schemes targeting various groups within the state, including the conventional OYSHIA scheme, community-based Health Insurance, pensioners, tertiary students, and even a Diaspora initiative.

Speaking at the programme held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA), Dr. Olusola Akande, who flagged off the initiative, explained that the launch of the new scheme adds to a series of innovative healthcare models introduced by his agency.

The Oyo State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Thursday, inaugurated the public primary school pupils Health Insurance Scheme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving access to quality healthcare.

These efforts have already provided healthcare access to over 250,000 residents, reducing their out-of-pocket healthcare expenses by an impressive 65 per cent.

“This scheme is another door that OYSHIA has opened to better healthcare, marking our 9th initiative aimed at providing access to affordable and quality healthcare for all,” he stated. “This new initiative will provide health insurance to 10,000 public primary school pupils, a vital step towards ensuring that even our youngest residents have access to the care they deserve.”

He expressed his excitement about UNICEF’s support, saying that it aided in increasing awareness of the Community-Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBHIS) and contributed resources for the distribution of food and drinks to the pupils.

Highlighting the impact of OYSHIA’s interventions, the executive secretary recalled statistics from the past year, including life-saving procedures such as 261 cesarean sections, 195 cataract surgeries, and 12 prostatectomy surgeries, among others.

His agency’s efforts, he noted, have been critical in strengthening local healthcare infrastructure, with OYSHIA paying over N735 million to accredited hospitals in 2024.

Akande acknowledged the support of the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who ensured the successful implementation of the scheme and called for further collaboration to expand the scheme to more pupils in the coming weeks.

“As we continue this journey, we invite everyone to join hands with us, just as UNICEF has done, to ensure that access to healthcare reaches even the poorest and most vulnerable members of our community,” he stated.

The Chief of UNICEF’s Lagos Field Office, Ms. Celine Lafoucriere, emphasised the importance of access to affordable, quality healthcare, saying that it is a fundamental right for every child.

The initiative, she added, strengthens the collective commitment to universal health coverage, ensuring that no child is hindered by financial barriers to essential healthcare services.

“Universal health coverage is more than a healthcare goal, it’s a social and economic necessity,” Ms. Lafoucriere remarked. “When children have access to healthcare, they can focus on their education, grow into productive adults, break the cycle of poverty, and contribute to the prosperity of Oyo State and Nigeria.”

She highlighted that equity is a guiding principle for UNICEF ensuring equal opportunities for every child.