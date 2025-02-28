Nigeria’s Safe Schools Initiative Now  Recognised Globally as Model for Implementation, Says FG

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The federal government has stated that Nigeria’s Safe Schools Initiative is now being recognised globally as a model for implementation, saying that when the country invests in keeping schools safe, it invests in its future.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who spoke in Abuja

reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to protecting education, emphasising that “education is an investment, not expenditure.”

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, Uzoka-Anite stated that this has always been her firm belief as the government works to secure the future of Nigeria’s children.

“I’m proud to say that Nigeria’s Safe Schools Initiative is now being recognized globally as a model for implementation.

“Our National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre is the first of its kind worldwide, demonstrating Nigeria’s leadership in implementing the Safe Schools Declaration,” she said.

According to her, since 2017, Nigeria has prioritised financing for this initiative, developing sustainable financing mechanisms to safeguard education.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our students and educational institutions across Nigeria.

“Our consistent funding releases have enabled the establishment of the National Safe School Centre, and we have implemented safe school protocols across all security agencies,” she added.

The minister stressed that Nigeria now stands proudly alongside Spain, Argentina, and Norway as core planning countries for the Safe Schools Declaration, adding: “In May, we will showcase our achievements at the Declaration’s 10th anniversary.”

Uzoka-Anite assured that “as we continue to stabilize our economy, we remain committed to protecting our most valuable assets—our children and their education.”

She noted that when Nigeria invests in keeping schools safe, it invests in its future.

Ms. Michela Ranieri, representing the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), commended Nigeria’s progress, saying, “Nigeria’s implementation model is the first of its kind globally and is yielding positive results that other countries could emulate.”

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi assured that the Ministry will continue to create an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the various policy objectives of the federal government.

The Safe Schools Initiative in Nigeria which was a response to the 2014 abduction of over 300 Chibok school girls in Bprno State, is designed to protect educational institutions across all regions of the country.

The Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) is a Nigerian programme she seeks to protect children from violence in schools.

The initiative was launched in May 2014 by the Nigerian government under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the United Nations, and Nigerian business leaders.