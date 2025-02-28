NEPL/Seplat Empowers 327 Teacher, 15 Inspectors of Education in Edo, Delta

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The NEPL/Seplat on Thursday, empowered 327 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education in its host Communities of Delta and Edo State, saying it was part of its unwavering commitment to upskilling educators and enhancing the quality of education.

Speaking at Seplat JV Education Summit and STEP Graduation Ceremony themed: “Transforming the Education Workforce, A Critical Success Factor for Nation Building”, in Benin City, Seplat Energy Director of Public Affairs and Social Performance, Chioma Afe, emphasised the importance of capacity building for teachers and education leaders.

She said: “We recognise that teachers are the cornerstone of a thriving education system. Through initiatives like STEP, we are equipping educators with the necessary tools, skills, and innovative teaching methodologies to foster a more engaging and impactful learning environment.

“Our commitment to teacher empowerment extends beyond training; it is about creating a ripple effect that transforms classrooms. To date, the Seplat JV has trained 1,334 teachers across our host states, integrating STEAM education and technology-driven learning approaches that have directly impacted over 100,000 students annually.”

Stressing the importance of continuous development of teachers, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, represented by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, of the ministry, Mrs. Agatha Ogefere, stated: “The theme of this year’s summit, ‘Transforming the Education Workforce,’ is timely and critical, adding that teachers are the foundation of any education system, and their continuous development is essential for national progress.

“The STEP programme has demonstrated its impact by equipping educators with modern teaching techniques that align with global best practices. I commend Seplat JV for its visionary leadership in education reform and congratulate the latest cohort of trained teachers who are now better equipped to implement Nigeria’s evolving curriculum.”

Also speaking at the event, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu, remarked, “This summit is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change in our education system. The strength of any education system is determined by the quality, capacity, and dedication of its workforce.

“Transforming the education workforce is a necessity. Today, as we recognize outstanding educators and institutions through this program, we reaffirm our belief that excellence in education is worth celebrating.

“To all the teachers, your contributions are invaluable, and your dedication strengthens our collective resolve to build a brighter future through education.”

Also speaking, the Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, represented by the Deputy Director, Secondary Education in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ishaka, expressed appreciation for Joint Venture contributions:

According to her, “This annual event underscores Seplat’s unwavering dedication to educational advancement. The Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) has played a pivotal role in reshaping the secondary education landscape in Edo and Delta States.

“It is remarkable to note that over 600 teachers in Delta State have benefited from STEP since its inception in 2020, including 171 teachers in this current cohort.

“The program has significantly bridged the knowledge gap in STEM education, leading to improvements in teaching quality and learning outcomes.”

Speaking on the tangible impact of the STEP initiative, Susan Bassey, a representative from the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), added that, “The success of the STEP program is evident in the testimonies of past participants who have not only enhanced their teaching skills but also leveraged their training in broader capacities.

“Our commitment to this initiative remains steadfast because we have seen firsthand the transformative impact it has on grassroots education. We are proud to sustain this partnership and further expand its reach.”

Professor Yinka Omorogbe (SAN), who delivered the keynote address, provided an in-depth analysis of the summit theme, underscoring the urgent need to rethink education workforce policies to drive national development.

“She highlighted that investing in teachers translates into long-term socioeconomic benefits, emphasising that a well-trained workforce ensures sustainability and progress in education.

A major highlight of the event was the graduation of 327 teachers and 15 Chief Inspectors of Education from the 2024 Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This milestone underscores the NEPL/Seplat Energy’s unwavering commitment to upskilling educators and enhancing the quality of education in Edo and Delta States.

To recognise outstanding contributions, awards were presented to the top 10 teachers, while the top three innovative projects developed during the training received special recognition.

These projects exemplify the practical application of the skills gained through STEP, reinforcing its tangible impact on real-world teaching methodologies.

Reflecting on her experience, Lydia Aiganigbee, a teacher from Chinel Universe Academies, Edo State shared: “The STEP program has completely transformed my approach to teaching.

“The methodologies and tools introduced have enabled me to create a more interactive and stimulating learning environment, significantly enhancing student engagement and performance.”