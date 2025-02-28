Liv.ing Redefines Living Through Connectivity, Access to Essentials of Life

Kayode Tokede

Liv.ing, Nigeria’s first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has officially launched, marking a transformative shift in how Nigerians connect, live, and thrive.

More than just a mobile network, Liv.ing is a network dedicated to unlocking access to essential services like communication, education, healthcare and financial freedom, empowering familiar communities, SMEs and businesses across the nation.

At the launch event in Lagos, the Chairman of the Liv.ing Board of Directors, Bolaji Osunsanya, shared the vision for the network, stating: “Today is more than just the launch of Nigeria’s first MVNO; it is the beginning of a journey to redefine living and improve the quality of life for 230 million Nigerians.

“Liv.ing built on a simple yet profound belief: that access to the essentials of life should not be a privilege, but a right for all Nigerians. At Liv.ing, we are transforming connectivity into a tool for advancing humanity, inspiring a future where all Nigerians are included.”

Expressing gratitude to key stakeholders, the Chairman of the Liv.ing Board of Directors acknowledged the support that has made this vision a reality, saying: “I would like to thank the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for supporting this innovation that will impact our nation’s macro and microeconomic indices. I also acknowledge the Board of Directors, our incredible team and our partners, whose unwavering support ensures that we can extend the benefits of Liv.ing to communities across Nigeria.”

The CEO of Liv.ing, Femisola Awosika, echoed this sentiment, adding: “Liv.ing goes beyond connectivity, it’s about empowering communities and transforming lives. By integrating education, healthcare and financial services, we’ve built a network that addresses real-life needs and creates a lasting impact. Our mandate is to redefine living for 230 million Nigerians and rekindle their trust in life. Our network is more than technology, it’s the way of life.”

Liv.ing is redefining connectivity by offering more than just network access — it integrates essential services into a seamless ecosystem.

With Liv.ing, users gain more than talk time; they access services like Ductour, a Healthcare-as-a-Service solution that ensures easy access to quality healthcare and meals for overall wellbeing, and Roducate, a digital education economy that serves the entire education ecosystem – students, parents, teachers, professionals and institutions.

Liv.ing also provides tailored bundles designed to keep families connected, even across borders. With the available option to personalise phone numbers via the Liv.ing number initiative, communities, families and businesses can establish a unique digital identity that enhances both personal and professional interactions.

Moreover, financial transactions are effortless and convenient through our partnership with FirstMonie, bringing greater convenience to everyday financial needs.

Beyond providing these essential services, Liv.ing is committed to making a tangible impact in Nigerian communities. The company will invest in initiatives such as grassroots sports development, partnerships with schools to support digital learning, and collaborations with local businesses to drive economic empowerment.

By actively supporting these community-driven efforts, Liv.ing aims to go beyond connectivity to create real opportunities and rekindle Nigerians’ trust in life.