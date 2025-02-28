  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

Lagos Begins Road Projects, Seeks Residents’ Cooperation 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Lagos State Government has urged residents of Lagos Island to cooperate with urban regeneration agencies as they begin demolishing illegal structures to rehabilitate roads and start 15 projects.

The appeal was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Mr. Oluremi Daramola, made this known at the meeting.

Ten roads set for reconstruction include Idumagbo Avenue, Ojo Giwa, Oroyinyin, Moshalasi, Okoya, and Iga-Iduganran Streets, as well as the completion of Adeniji Adele Road.

Daramola said the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to urban regeneration, road rehabilitation, and improving drainage systems in the area.

“I have carefully listened to all stakeholders. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is responsive, and our THEMES Plus Agenda remains our guiding principle.

“We will keep providing residents with the necessary infrastructure. Our royal fathers mentioned the need for a recreational centre. I have spoken to my counterpart, and we will look into it,” he said.

He added that at least 15 road projects would be carried out in collaboration with the Office of Enterprise Geographic Information Service (E-GIS) and Urban Development.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, announced that demolitions of illegal structures would begin soon.

“I always give a one-week notice before demolitions begin. We are coming, so please do what is necessary. Remove extensions to allow the right of way,” he said.

The Special Adviser on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babajide, also urged residents to allow officers to carry out their duties without obstruction.

“This meeting is crucial. We must continue to collaborate to provide essential infrastructure. Urban regeneration is necessary for creating a conducive environment,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Infrastructure, Mr. Lateef Somide, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance through stakeholder engagement.

“Lagos Island is a commercial hub, and flooding has been a major issue. These road projects will bring social benefits and reduce travel time,” he said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Mahmood Adegbite, urged residents to support the government’s efforts to improve drainage and enhance the area’s aesthetics.

“I urge residents to install septic tanks, dispose of waste properly, and avoid illegal construction as the government works on road and drainage reconstruction,” he said.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by community leaders, residents, transport unions, and white cap chiefs. (NAN)

