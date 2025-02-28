Kogi Boat Mishap: NIWA Drags Two Operators to Court

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

At least two boat operators, Musa Dangana and Yakubu Dangana, were yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, over the last November boat mishap on Niger River which claimed no fewer many lives.

The state Police Command, through its National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) wing, arraigned the men.

The operators are facing three-count charges of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct and “failure to observe general obligation to exercise vigilance contrary to Sections 97(2),196 of Kogi State penal code and Section 7 of Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation.”

The police prosecutor, Gabriel Ogreji, told the court that on December 23, 2024, the NIWA Area Manager, Lokoja, Titus Adoga, reported to the Commandant, the Nigeria Police Force, Inland Waterways Authority, Lokoja, that on November 29, 2024, at about 5.45 a.m., that the operators, who were owner and operator of a wooden boat, loaded it with 60 passengers from Kupa area of Lokoja to Kacha market in Niger State “without recourse to the weather condition, life jacket in spite of the warnings not to travel without life jacket, and flagrantly failed to observe the general obligation to exercise vigilance.”

The police further told the court that the complainant also alleged that in the process “the boat hit a wood underwater, capsized and as a result 19 out of 60 passengers were drowned and their copses were later recovered.”

The court was further told that police investigation led to the arrest of the duo and their arraignment yesterday.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges after the police First Information Report on the incident was read to them in the court.

Their counsel, Zacharia Hussaini, consequently moved application for their bail, citing relevant Sections of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution as amended and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

He told the court that since the duo were arrested in connection with the incident, they had not shown any act that would jeopardize investigation.

Hussaini added: “The defendants were arrested as far back as 2024. And since their arrest, they have been reporting at the NIWA Command of the Nigeria Police. They have not failed to report.”

A former lawmaker in the state, Abdullahi Dangana, was also present at the court to attest to the character of the duo.

The police prosecutor, Gabriel Ogreji , in his submission, urged the court to give its verdict on the bail application “taking cognisance of its consequences on the larger society.”

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Mopa, admitted the duo on bail to the sum of N 600,000 each.

Mopa also said two senior civil servants on GL 14 must stand as sureties for the duo.

He further directed that the duo must submit their passports as well as valid I.D cards to the court registrar.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case till March 20, 2025, for further mention.