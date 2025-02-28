Honeywell Aerospace Partners ExecuJet on Aircraft Maintenance

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Honeywell Aerospace, an international company that manufactures aircraft engines, avionics, and other aviation products has partnered Execujet Nigeria, a leading Fixed Based Operator (FBO) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos on aircraft maintenance and provision of spares.

Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the ExecuJet office, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, stating that Execujet Aviation Nigeria has been appointed as a member of Honeywell Channel Partner network to serve as authorised business and general aviation mechanical centre and avionics installer.

Speaking during the signing of the MOU in Lagos, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quits Aviation Services Limited, operators and hosts of ExecuJet facility in Nigeria, Sam Iwuajoku, stated that the partnership is a game changer in the aviation sector because Honeywell’s products are installed in over 80 percent of the aircraft operating in Nigeria, including commercial, defense, and space aircraft.

Iwuajoku also disclosed that Honeywell which manufactures aircraft engines, including the T55 engine, help pilots save fuel and improve safety and expressed happiness about the partnership and the job opportunities it would create in Nigeria aviation industry.

“I am very happy about this partnership. We will learn a lot from Honeywell’s technology and create employment to our local people. From screens, flight management systems, control display units, internet connectivity hardware, all these solutions will now be available in Nigeria as they were previously not here. We will also support Honeywell going forward,” Iwuajoku said.