Honeywell Aerospace Partners ExecuJet on Aircraft Engine, Avionics, Installations

Honeywell Aerospace, an international company that manufactures aircraft engines, avionics, and other aviation products has partnered Execujet Nigeria Free Trade Enterprises, a leading Fixed Based Operator (FBO) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos on avionic and engine installations on aircraft.

Both companies on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) stating that Execujet Nigeria Free Trade Enterprises (FTE) has been appointed as authorised business and general aviation mechanical centre and avionics and engine installer for Honeywell.

Speaking during the signing of the MOU in Lagos, Sam Iwuajoku, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quits Aviation Free Trade Zone, operators and hosts of ExecuJet facility in Nigeria, explained that the partnership is a game changer in the aviation sector because Honeywell’s products are installed in over 80 percent of the aircraft operating in Nigeria including commercial, defense, and space aircraft.

Iwuajoku explained that Honeywell which manufactures aircraft engines and , including the T55 engine, help pilots save fuel and improve safety.

He said he was elated about the partnership and the job opportunities it would create in Nigeria aviation industry.

“I am very happy about this partnership. We will learn a lot from Honeywell’s technology and create employment to our local people,” he said.

“From screens, flight management systems, control display units, internet connectivity hardware, all these solutions will now be available in Nigeria as they were previously not here. We will also support Honeywell going forward,” Iwuajoku said.

He assured that the partnership will help local operators to get in-region support, and easier access for engines and parts, modification, and upgrade, and also for the line maintenance on the engines and avionics.

He said Honeywell has got quite a wide range of products spread over range of aircraft, adding that it is a privilege to have this innovations in the region.

Also speaking at the event, Ivo Heger, customer business leader, business and general aviation, Honeywell said the partnership between both firms is for certain line of engines, such as the TFE731, as well as the APU 100 and “APU 150 amongst others.

Speaking on some of Honeywell’s products, he said, “it is first of all the engine, the 731 series engine. Then the APUs, the 36-100 and-150. It is auxiliary power units that get used on the ground before an aircraft takes off, so that they can cool the cabin, run avionics, and start the engines from there as well.

“We also have full cockpit suites, aircraft instrumentations for display screens, control units, connectivity as well for safety services, cockpit data links and instruments for weather downloads in the cockpit. So, we have quite a vast variety of products that we offer for business and geo-location,” Heger explained.

He further explained that customers can have the support for line maintenance, and if there is a fault in the aircraft that could be repaired in-house, then the aircraft does not have to leave the region for those repairs or for those maintenance.

“We have had discussions on this agreement with Execujet Nigeria for quite some time. And during COVID , everything slowed down from Honeywell’s standpoint and from the general aviation standpoint. So, it was a little bit delayed, but we have got an agreement now where everybody is happy. And we are excited for the partnership.”