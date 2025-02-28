FG Launches 990kW Electricity Mini-grid for 3,900 Households

•REA plans power supply to 1.5m underserved Nigerians

•Power sector making steady progress says Adelabu

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has launched a 990kW interconnected mini-grid to supply electricity to 3,900 households and businesses in Lambata, Gurara, Niger State.

The project came as Managing Director of REA, Abba Aliyu, stated that the agency was committed to making electricity supply available to 1.5 million Nigerians living in rural areas through solar mini-grids nationwide.

The agency said it had successfully developed a scalable and sustainable energy infrastructure that will benefit 125,000 individuals across Nigeria.

The 990kW project unveiled yesterday was the second under the Interconnected Mini-grid Accelerated Scheme (IMAS) funded by the European Union (EU) and the German government at the cost of €9.5 million, scalable to 1.5MW eventually.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who spoke at the launch, said the project would transform the communities. Adelabu said despite teething challenges, the power sector was making steady progress.

He stated, “The commissioning of the 990kWp Interconnected Mini-Grid in Lambata will have far-reaching socio-economic impacts. It will ensure access to reliable electricity, enhance economic activities, empower local businesses, and create new job opportunities. It will provide the foundation for improved healthcare and education services, supporting schools, clinics, and other vital facilities.

“Beyond its immediate benefits, the project also supports Nigeria’s long-term environmental sustainability goals.

“By replacing polluting energy sources, like diesel and kerosene, this mini-grid will contribute to reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and preserving the environment for future generations.”

Adelabu said Nigeria needed to invest more in solar energy to meet its energy needs, stating that the construction of the Lagos to Calabar Highway and Badagry to Sokoto highway provided another opportunity to invest in wind energy.

“All the nine coastal states in Nigeria today, after the completion of that project, do not have any excuse not to take advantage of the coastal wind for them to have renewable energy powered by wind,” he added.

Aliyu disclosed that EU and the German government provided over €9 million for the project, which enabled the agency to provide reliable electricity for Band D and E customers.

He said the project was designed to enable communities not connected to the grid or were underserved to access electricity that would lead to their economic development and assist more businesses.

Aliyu added that under the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale project, the agency planned to deploy 125 interconnected mini-grids, of which it had already started working on deploying 40 of the 125 interconnected mini-grids.

According to him, the federal government is in talks with Japan for a $200 million co-financing power project for the additional deployment of 100 inter-connected mini-grids to provide electricity to 1.83 million Nigerians through the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, who was represented by the Commissioner for Power, Bashiru Lokogoma, said access to electricity was more than just a convenience, but was capable of unlocking opportunities, improving education, and enhancing healthcare.

In her intervention, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh, stated that six communities had already been energised through the IMAS project.

Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, Mr Johannes Lehne, stated that many more communities could be electrified through renewable energies, stressing that it is a proof that the project works.